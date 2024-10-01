Business Standard
Home / Industry / Auto / M&M leads carmakers' sales rebound ahead of festive season; Tata lags

M&M leads carmakers' sales rebound ahead of festive season; Tata lags

However, top EV maker Tata Motors' domestic sales slid 8% in September, falling for the fourth straight month

Mahindra & Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mahindra & Mahindra led Indian carmakers' resurgence in sales in September, after a two-month lull, data showed on Tuesday, as dealers stocked up ahead of the festive season, although Tata Motors suffered as a tax change hurt EV sales.

Mahindra, among the country's top SUV makers by market share, said its domestic car sales rose 24% year-on-year, while the Indian units of Japan's Toyota and South Korea's Kia posted sales increases of 14% and 17%, respectively, including exports.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

These firms make up over a fifth of domestic car sales and sell mostly SUVs.

 

Sales from manufacturers to dealers slowed drastically to a mere 0.7% increase from April to August, from 8% over the same months last year, per industry data, as the demand for cars tapered off after roughly two years of surging growth.

The growth was also helped by dealers anticipating a jump in sales during the festive period, which will run from early October to early November this year. Indians typically make big-ticket purchases during festivals since it's both auspicious and they get big discounts.

However, top EV maker Tata Motors' domestic sales slid 8% in September, falling for the fourth straight month.

The company blamed high inventory at dealers, the expiry of some government incentives on EVs and the lapse of road tax waivers on EVs in certain states.

More From This Section

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor records 20% rise in Sep sales by retailing 4,82,495 units

Surya Khurana, MD, FlixBus India; Shovit Mehrotra, Team Lead Regional Operations, FlixBus India; Mohan K, Head-Bus, Ashok Leyland; Max Zeumer, COO, FlixBus; Mridul Nischal, Senior Manager

Ashok Leyland, travel tech firm FlixBus sign deal for inter-city mobility

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric's dominance fades as Indian e-scooter battle intensifies

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

Govt launches PM E-DRIVE subsidy scheme for EVs with Rs 10,900 cr outlay

KIA

Kia India total wholesales increase 17% in September to 23,523 units

"Electric Vehicle sales in personal segment was affected by the lapse of registration and road tax waivers in key states," Tata Motors said in a statement.

One analyst also noted that Tata's 'Nexon' SUV, which it makes in both petrol and EV variants, was also hurt by rival SUV models, including Mahindra's 3XO.

"The Nexon is impacted despite the price cut and discounts. There's softness because of some brand fatigue," said Amit Hiranandani, automobile sector lead analyst at brokerage SMIFS.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

TechM's opening move with Global Chess League to popularise chess

TechM's opening move with Global Chess League to popularise chess

Mahindra & Mahindra

M&M stock hits new high as m-cap nears Rs 4 trillion; zooms 100% in 10 mths

Premiummahindra

No new EV facility planned beyond Chakan plant: Mahindra & Mahindra

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Divi's Lab, AEL, M&M among top movers & shakers in FY25; trading guide here

Auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) is eyeing to capture the under 3.5-tonne small commercial vehicle (SCV) market with the launch of Veero, developed on its urban prosper platform (UPP), that will sport multi-fuel options, including diesel, compr

Auto major M&M debuts small commercial vehicle to bridge intracity gap

Topics : Mahindra & Mahindra Festive sale Carmakers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon