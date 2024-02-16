Ola Electric reduces prices of its S1 portfolio by up to Rs 25,000

Initial public offering (IPO)-bound Ola Electric has reduced the prices across its S1 scooter portfolio by up to Rs 25,000. The electric vehicle company said that it has made this move on the back of a robust cost structure. This is coupled with strong vertically integrated in-house technology and manufacturing capabilities and eligibility for manufacturing incentives.

With a robust, aggressively priced product portfolio, the company said that Ola S1 scooters outperform any traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. This makes it the superior choice in the scooter market with savings of up to Rs 30,000 annually. These prices are valid only for February.

“On the back of a strong vertically integrated in-house technology and manufacturing capabilities, we have been able to restructure costs and decided to pass on the benefits to customers,” said an Ola Electric spokesperson. “Priced equivalently to leading ICE scooters, we are confident that customers will now have no reason to buy an ICE scooter.”

Recently, Ola Electric was awarded as the first Indian two-wheeler (2W) company to receive a domestic value addition (DVA) certificate under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile and auto component industry. The aim is to book a 13 per cent subsidy on the sales value, according to the sources. It is the second product from India’s largest electric two-wheeler manufacturer to receive the PLI mandate, even as the traditional incumbents struggle with the localisation required to win the state subsidies, sources said.

In December 2023, Ola Electric announced a price cut of Rs 20,000 for the S1 X+ model, reducing its price from the original Rs 99,999 to Rs 89,999. Now, the price has been further reduced to Rs 84,999, offering a discount of Rs 25,000.







Ola Electric is not the only player that has slashed the prices of its products. Rival firm Ather Energy, in January, reduced the price of its entry-level model, the 450S, to expand its customer base in the competitive market. The firm announced a Rs 20,000 price cut on its 450S model. It was available at a starting price of Rs 1.09 lakh in Bengaluru and Rs 97,500 in Delhi.

Okaya EV recently announced price cuts across all its electric scooters to make them more affordable. The discounts are up to Rs 18,000. The offer will remain valid till February 29, 2024. Okaya’s electric scooter range now starts with the Freedum priced at Rs 74,899. It offers a range of 75 km on a single charge.

Last year in August, Bajaj reduced the prices for its Chetak electric scooter. The Base Chetak was priced at Rs 1.22 lakh. The premium variant was priced at Rs 1.52 lakh. The base variant was discontinued. The price of the premium variant was slashed by Rs 22,000 to Rs 1.3 lakh.

Ola Electric has recently announced a series of initiatives spanning products, services, charging networks, and battery warranties. With the launch of S1 X (4kWh), Ola Electric expanded its portfolio to six products, ranging across different price points and catering to customers with different range requirements.

The company also launched the industry's first 8-year/80,000 km extended battery warranty for the entire range of products at no extra cost. This move addresses the biggest barrier for EV adoption by extending the lifespan of the vehicles by 2X of ICE vehicles. Additionally, Ola Electric also unveiled plans to expand its service network by 50 per cent from the current 414 service centres to about 600 centres across the country by April 2024.