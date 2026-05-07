Rajasthan panel clears ₹2,200 crore investment proposals in auto, textiles

The State Empowered Committee made the decision at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary V Srinivas recently in Jaipur.

“Once these investment proposals — about the automobile and textile sectors — are implemented on the ground, new employment opportunities will be created for over 1,600 people,” said the official.

Srinivas said the government has multiple policies to encourage investments. “This has fostered a positive investment climate within the state. Driven by the state government’s efforts and the region’s industrial potential, investors from both within the country and abroad are investing in the state,” he said.

The meeting reviewed the policies of the Industries and Commerce Department and the “One Stop Single Window System”.

The state helps investors through digital systems such as RajNivesh, a portal which brings together 170 services and 19 departments, and a digital platform for transparent land allotment.

A series of policy announcements and investments are “steadily reshaping Rajasthan’s economic landscape”, said the official.