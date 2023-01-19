Auto Expo 2023 witnesses turnout of 636k visitors after a 3-yr hiatus: SIAM

Auto industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), on Wednesday, said that India's flagship motor show 2023 has recorded a huge turnout of over 636,000 visitors.



The biennial auto show, which was originally scheduled to be held in 2022 was postponed to this year due to Covid-19, witnessed five global launches along with the unveiling of 75 products. 2023 kicked off with press days on January 11-12 followed by general public days from January 13 to 18, 2023. The show made a comeback after three years, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. It opened with the global premiere of Suzuki Motor Corporation's concept electric SUV 'eVX' which is slated to hit the market by 2025.



Vinod Aggarwal, president in a statement said, "The show saw a turnout of 636,743 visitors, which is the highest-ever visitor turnout at ." He also added that the show revolved around sustainable mobility and decarbonisation with a thrust on five specific initiatives -- 'Surakshit Safar' focusing on road safety; 'Jaivik Pahal' for the promotion of bio-fuel vehicles; 'Vidyutikaran' focusing on electrification of vehicles; 'Chakriyata' focusing on the recycling of vehicles and 'Gas Gatishilta' focusing on gas mobility.



Auto Expo 2023 was led by automaker giants such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, Kia India, Toyota Kirloskar, and MG Motor India. However, some major manufacturers such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Skoda, Volkswagen and Nissan along with luxury car makers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi did not participate in this year's edition.



On the first day of the show, electric vehicles hogged the limelight with the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia, and MG Motor showcasing their futuristic products, while also committing to invest in sustainable mobility.



According to the reports, the expo also witnessed the unveiling of Suzuki's globally acclaimed compact SUV Jimny in a five-door version for the first time on the second day.



The commercial vehicles segment also witnessed displays of clean technology vehicles, including electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles from different manufacturers, including Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland, VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) and JBM Auto.



(With inputs from agencies)