Toyota Motor's new Innova HyCross priced at Rs 18.30 lakh onwards

on Wednesday said the new hybrid version of its multi-purpose vehicle will be available at a price starting from Rs 18.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Bengaluru-based auto major unveiled HyCross in November and it will be available at the dealership from mid next month.

The self-charging hybrid version of the vehicle has been priced between Rs 24.01-28.97 lakh (depending upon the variant) while the gasoline version will come in the range of Rs 18.30-19.20 lakh, the company said in a statement.

The HyCross comes with a self-charging strong hybrid electric system, a 2-litre petrol engine along with an e-drive sequential shift system.

It will also be available with an option of 2-litre engine mated to an automatic transmission.

The booking for the vehicle commenced on November 25.

The launch of the feature-packed Innova HyCross is a significant milestone for us in India and we are truly humbled by the overwhelming response received from across the country. We are certain that the pricing of the new Innova HyCross will strengthen the legacy of brand Innova while boosting Toyota's quest for promoting sustainable mobility, said Atul Sood, Associate Vice President for sales, and strategic marketing at .

Launched in 2005, the Innova has cumulatively sold over 10 lakh units, accounting for over 50 per cent of total cumulative sales across models of over 20 lakh units.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)