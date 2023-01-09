Toyota Kirloskar Motors restarts booking for Hilux utility vehicle

-
-
Car maker Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Monday said it has restarted bookings for its utility vehicle Hilux.
The bookings for the model that was launched early 2022 was stopped temporarily due to various factors impacting supply.
According to the company, globally, the Hilux sales have surpassed 20 million units.
The details of the ex-showroom price of the model ranges between Rs 33.99 lakh and Rs 36.80 lakh based on the kind of variant.
First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 14:43 IST
