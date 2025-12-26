Friday, December 26, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Triumph, Renault to raise vehicle prices from Jan 2026 amid cost pressures

Triumph, Renault to raise vehicle prices from Jan 2026 amid cost pressures

Triumph will revise ex-showroom prices across its range from January 1, while Renault India will raise prices by up to 2 per cent, urging buyers to lock in current rates

Renault

enault India announced a marginal price hike of up to 2 per cent across its vehicle portfolio, effective January 2026 | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Triumph Motorcycles and Renault India have announced price revisions effective January 2026, citing cost pressures and changes in the operating environment, while urging customers to lock in current prices before the year-end.
 
When will Triumph’s new prices take effect and what changes? 
Triumph Motorcycles said it will revise ex-showroom prices across its entire model range from January 1, 2026, with existing prices remaining valid until December 31, 2025. Customers can continue to book all Triumph models at current prices through the end of this month.
 
Why is Triumph revising prices now? 
The company noted that it had earlier absorbed the impact of the recent goods and services tax (GST) revision on motorcycles above 350 cc and chose not to pass on higher costs immediately, while also offering special festive pricing on select models such as the Speed 400 and Speed T4. However, the company said a price correction has now become necessary. Manik Nangia, president, Probiking, Bajaj Auto, said customers planning a purchase should take advantage of prevailing prices before the revision comes into effect.
 

Also Read

Mercedes

Mercedes to hike prices from Jan to offset weak rupee impact against euro

Ford

Ford to use Renault tech, plants for affordable European EVs to beat China

Cars

What are CAFE norms and why are small carmakers worried about them?

Renault Duster

Renault's Duster to hit Indian roads in a new avatar this Republic Day

Renault

Renault plans to cut 3,000 jobs under voluntary exit scheme: Report

 
What is Triumph’s position in India’s mid-capacity motorcycle market? 
Triumph entered India in 2023 through a partnership with Bajaj Auto and has since gained traction in the mid-capacity segment, led by its 400 cc range. The company is currently focused on expanding its footprint and building riding communities across the country.
 
How much will Renault raise prices and what is the reason? 
Separately, Renault India announced a marginal price hike of up to 2 per cent across its vehicle portfolio, effective January 2026. The company said the increase will vary by model and variant and is driven by rising input costs and prevailing macroeconomic factors. Renault added that despite the revision, it remains committed to offering competitive value to customers.
 
What is Renault India’s manufacturing and retail footprint? 
Renault India, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Renault Group, manufactures vehicles at its Oragadam plant near Chennai, which has an annual capacity of 480,000 units. The automaker currently operates a nationwide network of over 350 sales and 450 service touchpoints.
 
The announcements come amid broader cost pressures across the automotive sector, with manufacturers increasingly recalibrating prices heading into the new year after holding back increases during parts of 2025.
 

More From This Section

auto parts, automobile parts, car parts

Rising input costs threaten margins of Indian auto, component makerspremium

Kia new logo

Raising concerns: Kia latest to join small-car CAFE-III row, writes to PMOpremium

EV, Niti

High costs, complex R&D hindering electric motorcycles: NITI Aayog

Electric vehicle

2025 to end with double-digit growth in electric two-wheeler registrationspremium

Tata Avinya launch in India

Tata Avinya launch: Know expected price, timeline, features and more

Topics : Triumph Motorcycles Renault price hike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Explore News

FD Rates in Dec 2025Stocks to Watch TodayKunal Kamble Stocks RecommendationsGold and Silver Price TodayRVNL Share PriceIMD Weather Forecast TodayDefence Stocks TodayNBCC Share PriceCoforge Acquires EncoraIndia China Relations
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon