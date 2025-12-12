Friday, December 12, 2025 | 02:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Mercedes to hike prices from Jan to offset weak rupee impact against euro

Mercedes to hike prices from Jan to offset weak rupee impact against euro

Rise in input costs, commodity prices, and increased logistical expenses, in combination with inflationary pressures, have been creating significant pressure on the company's bottom line

Mercedes

On Thursday, BMW India announced that it mulls hiking vehicle prices from January as the Indian rupee weakens against the Euro | Mercedes (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mercedes-Benz India on Friday said it will hike vehicle prices by up to 2 per cent from January in order to offset the impact of weakening rupee value against the Euro.

The price correction, capped at 2 per cent, reflects sustained forex pressures that have characterised the luxury automotive landscape throughout 2025, the luxury car market leader said in a statement.

"Currency headwinds have persisted longer than we anticipated this year, with the Euro consistently trading over the Rs 100 mark. This prolonged volatility affects every aspect of our operations, from imported components for local production to completely built units," Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer said.

 

The currency environment has created substantial cost pressures across the supply chain, affecting both imported components for local assembly, as well as import of CBU (completely built vehicles), the Pune-based automaker said.

Despite the company's aggressive localisation strategy, which continues to absorb the bulk of increased costs, a selective price adjustment has become essential to maintain operational sustainability, it added.

Also Read

BMW, BMW Logo

BMW may hike prices in Jan to offset impact of weak rupee against euro: CEO

Indulgence

The white-glove way: A world where a car means your wish is my command

Indulgence

Rolls-Royces to Fords: How collectors are preserving India's motoring soul

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz India, Zoho tie up for decentralised dealer management system

A BMW i7 electric sedan on display at a BMW AG showroom. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Luxury carmakers rev up festive cheer with reduced prices, festival offerspremium

Rise in input costs, commodity prices, and increased logistical expenses, in combination with inflationary pressures, have been creating significant pressure on the company's bottom line, necessitating a price correction, the company said.

"Thanks to RBI's continuous repo rate reduction, enabling Mercedes-Benz Financial Services to pass on the benefits to end customers, thereby mitigating the price increase effect to a large extent," Iyer stated.

On Thursday, BMW India announced that it mulls hiking vehicle prices from January as the Indian rupee weakens against the Euro.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

small cars, auto sector

Auto industry logs best Nov sales; PV dispatches surge 19%: SIAM

electric vehicle, ev industry

UP's electric vehicle tax review sparks fresh jitters among automakerspremium

car sales, auto sector

Mexico's steep tariff hike to hit $1 billion in Indian auto exports

car sales, passenger vehicle

As rupee wobbles and costs surge, car firms gear up for new-year price risepremium

Kia Seltos, Car

Kia unveils all-new Seltos in Hyderabad, bookings to open on December 11

Topics : Mercedes India Luxury car price hike

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVE updatesGold-Silver Price TodayICICI Prudential AMC IPOMaharashtra Lokyaukta ActDigital Ad FraudAMC Stocks OutlookDelhi Air Quality todayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon