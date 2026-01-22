Thursday, January 22, 2026 | 12:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India braces for record $1.6 bn loss after deadly Ahmedabad crash

Air India braces for record $1.6 bn loss after deadly Ahmedabad crash

Losses come on the back of a turbulent year for Indian aviation marked by flier anxiety, flight delays and mass cancellations by rival carrier that has put a spotlight on duopolistic market structure

air india plane crash

The reversal is especially stark because Air India had been edging back toward profitability before the June Dreamliner crash — which killed more than 240 people | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2026 | 12:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Mihir Mishra and P R Sanjai
 
Air India Ltd. is set to report a record annual loss after last year’s deadly crash and airspace shutdowns wiped out progress toward a turnaround, according to people familiar with the matter. 
The carrier, which is a joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines Ltd., is on track to post a loss of at least ₹15,000 crore ($1.6 billion) for the year ending March 31, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. Earnings were further hit by Pakistan’s closure of its airspace for Indian airlines following a military clash with India, forcing carriers to fly longer routes at higher costs to Europe and the US, they added. 
The reversal is especially stark because Air India had been edging back toward profitability before the June Dreamliner crash — which killed more than 240 people — undid years of progress. The founders had targeted operational break-even this fiscal year, but profitability is now out of reach, the people said.
   
The losses come on the back of a turbulent year for Indian aviation marked by flier anxiety, flight delays and mass cancellations by a rival carrier that has put a spotlight on the duopolistic market structure.
 
Spokespersons for Air India, Tata Group and Singapore Airlines did not respond to emailed request for comments on the losses.  

Also Read

Air India plane crash

Air India 787 crash aircraft had repeated technical faults: US safety group

Air India Crash, Ahmedabad plane crash

Air India begins returning belongings of Ahmedabad crash victims: Details

Air India

Air India, Singapore Airlines sign cooperation framework to deepen ties

Telecom, towers

Airtel, Tata group firms likely to jointly seek AGR relief similar to Vi

Air India Crash, Ahmedabad plane crash

Pilots' body FIP serves legal notice to AAIB over Ahmedabad crash probe

 
A new five-year plan submitted by management projected profits only in its third year, but it was rejected by the board, which has asked for a more aggressive turnaround push, the people said.
 
Government filings compiled by business intelligence platform Tofler show Air India has lost ₹32,210 crore over the past three years. The airline sought at least ₹10,000 crore in fresh support last year, Bloomberg News reported in October.
 
The mounting losses are now a concern for both owners. Tata Group has begun scouting for a new Chief Executive Officer to replace Campbell Wilson, though the search may not conclude until the crash report is released.
 
Singapore Airlines Ltd., which took a 25.1 per cent stake after merging Vistara with Air India in 2024, has seen its own earnings dragged down by the carrier’s performance even as it helps Air India bring aircraft maintenance in-house as part of a restructuring plan.
 

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

Have sufficient pilots so no cancellations after Feb 10: IndiGo to DGCA

Indigo

IndiGo assures DGCA of operational stability, no cancellations from Feb

Indigo

DGCA fines IndiGo ₹22.2 crore for massive flight disruptions in December

Indigo

Flyers hit by December 3-5 IndiGo disruptions got refunds, says DGCA

civil aviation

DGCA shares airline-wise data with CCI for IndiGo's investigationpremium

Topics : Air India ahmedabad plane crash Tata group Indian airlines Indian aviation Indian aviation market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2026 | 12:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDonald Trump Tariff ThreatsStocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDr Reddy Laboratories Share PriceDividend Stocks TodayBudget 2026IMD Weather Update Today