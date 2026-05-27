Air India plane to San Francisco returns midway due to technical snag

An Air India plane bound for San Francisco returned to New Delhi on Wednesday after developing a technical snag mid-flight, forcing the aircraft to turn back after spending more than eight hours in the air, according to the airline and flight-tracking data.

The aircraft, with around 230 passengers onboard, had been airborne for more than three hours and was flying through Chinese airspace before diverting back towards the national capital.

Flight AI173, operated by a Boeing 777-300ER carrying around 230 passengers, departed Delhi for San Francisco before returning to the Indian capital in line with standard safety procedures, Air India said in a statement.

"The aircraft landed safely and will undergo technical inspection in line with Air India's safety standards," the airline said.

Sources said the aircraft had to return due to an issue with the Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System (TCAS).

TCAS alerts the pilots of an aircraft in case there are any other aircraft in the vicinity that are closer than the permissible separation limit.

Air India said it was arranging alternative flights for passengers and providing assistance, including refreshments, hotel accommodation and rescheduling options.

Data from the flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com showed the aircraft began diverting back to the national capital after being airborne for over three hours, when it was in Chinese airspace.

Regretting the inconvenience caused to the passengers, Air India said it was making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination as soon as possible.

"In the meantime, our ground teams are providing all necessary assistance to the passengers, including refreshments, hotel accommodation or rescheduling as opted by them," the airline said.