Akasa Air gains ground as rivals cut flights amid Iran war disruption

By Mihir Mishra

Akasa Air, India’s youngest airline, was the only carrier that added meaningful capacity in the local market in recent months, emerging as a growing threat to the IndiGo-Air India duopoly amid disruptions caused by the Iran war.

The total number of flights operated by the country’s four major airline companies dropped nearly 6 per cent across March and April from the same period a year earlier, according to data from Cirium, an aviation analytics firm. IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, had 4.5 per cent fewer flights, while Air India Ltd.’s full-service airline reduced services by 7.5 per cent and its low-cost unit Air India Express did so by 17.1 per cent.

In contrast, Akasa expanded capacity by 13.2 per cent over the same period, albeit from a much smaller base than its larger rivals. The low-cost carrier, which was founded during the coronavirus pandemic and made its first commercial flight in 2022, operated 10,109 flights in March and April 2026. That was about 4.7 per cent of the total number of domestic and international flights by Indian airlines during the period, the Cirium data showed. It didn’t provide a breakdown between the two.

India’s commercial passenger aviation market has been dominated by two companies in the past few years, with IndiGo and Air India Group controlling nearly 90 per cent of domestic capacity. Akasa, which has much fewer planes than the incumbents, intends to dramatically increase its fleet size in the coming years to rival the biggest carriers.

The latest West Asia conflict, which escalated after the US and Israel launched air strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, has hit India’s airlines with higher fuel costs and disruptions to some international routes. Carriers have had to cancel flights and divert some international routes around Iranian airspace, adding to challenges they already faced because they couldn’t use Pakistani airspace. Domestic demand has also softened as carriers have passed on higher fuel and operating costs through increased fares.

Akasa operates domestic routes and currently flies to seven international destinations. Within India, it carried 5.4 per cent of passengers in March, according to government data that tracks domestic airline traffic, compared with IndiGo’s 63.3 per cent and the Air India Group’s combined 26.2 per cent. The official figures for April have yet to be released. SpiceJet Ltd., once a major competitor in the budget segment, increased flights by just 1 per cent in March and April this year from a year ago, the Cirium data showed. The carrier has been facing financial strains and is losing money. The airlines all didn’t respond to requests for comment on the data.

Akasa currently operates 38 Boeing Co. 737 MAX aircraft, versus more than 420 planes at IndiGo and roughly 300 across the Air India Group. It said in March that it has placed “a firm order” for 226 more planes, which would be delivered in the coming years. So far, the carrier’s smaller scale has allowed for faster redeployment of aircraft, while larger carriers operate tightly scheduled networks with limited room to add flights on short notice.

The Mumbai-based airline is owned by SNV Aviation Pvt., whose shareholders include Akasa’s founder and CEO Vinay Dube, the family of the late billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, a private equity fund overseen by 360 ONE Asset Management, and other investors.