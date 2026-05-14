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Air India posts $2.8 billion annual loss, biggest since Tata takeover

The loss marks Air India's biggest annual loss since the airline was acquired by the Tata Group in 2022

Air India

Air India (File Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 5:24 PM IST

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Air India posted a loss of S$3.56 billion, or about $2.8 billion at current exchange rates, in 2025-26, Reuters reported, citing the annual financial statements released by Singapore Airlines on Thursday.
 
The loss marks Air India’s biggest annual loss since the airline was acquired by the Tata Group in 2022.
 
Singapore Airlines disclosed the figures in its annual report as a shareholder in Air India. The report showed that Air India’s losses for the financial year stood at 3.56 billion Singapore dollars.
 
Air India returned to the Tata Group in January 2022 after the conglomerate won the government’s bid to privatise the carrier. Singapore Airlines later became a shareholder in the airline following the merger process involving Vistara and Air India.
   
Reuters reported that the loss figures were disclosed in Singapore Airlines’ annual financial statements.

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Topics : Air India Tata Industry News

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

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