Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Aviation ministry reviews probe panel report on IndiGo crisis: Minister

Aviation ministry reviews probe panel report on IndiGo crisis: Minister

Earlier this month, IndiGo cancelled more than 1,600 flights in a single day, followed by several days of bulk cancellations

K Rammohan Naidu, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, Kinjarapu RamMohan, Kinjarapu, Ram mohan

File photo of Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Rammohan Naidu. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday said the ministry is currently analysing the report submitted by the panel that probed the massive flight disruptions involving IndiGo earlier this month.

While speaking to the reporters on the sidelines of an event here, he said, "The report has been submitted to the ministry. We are analysing the report, taking further comments from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and we will follow up on the action on that".

According to officials, the inquiry committee, headed by DGCA Joint Director General Sanjay K Bramhane, was constituted on December 5 to conduct a comprehensive review and assessment of the circumstances that led to the massive flight disruptions.

 

The committee had submitted its report on Friday evening.

Earlier this month, IndiGo cancelled more than 1,600 flights in a single day, followed by several days of bulk cancellations. The inadequate planning in implementing the revised pilot rest norms was cited as a key reason for the disruptions.

Also Read

Dhruv NG, helicopter,

Civil aviation minister flags off next-generation helicopter Dhruv NG

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo to boost pilot allowances, weeks after mass flight cancellations

Aeroplane

Dense fog grounds 200 flights for second straight day in northern India

Aeroplane

1 in 5 domestic-only airports handle just two flights a day, AAI data showspremium

Companies, SC

Succession, scrutiny and stress tests in a year of corporate governancepremium

Following the disruptions, DGCA directed IndiGo, the country's largest airline, to reduce its winter schedule by 10 per cent and issued show-cause notices to the airline's CEO, Pieter Elbers, and COO, Isidre Porqueras.

In the order dated December 5 on setting up the panel, it said that, prima facie, the situation indicates deficiencies in internal oversight, operational preparedness, and compliance planning, "warranting an independent examination".

As per that DGCA order, the regulator had issued repeated directions and advance instructions from time to time to the airline on timely preparation to implement the provisions related to the FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) norms.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Flights, fog, Indigo

Dense fog disrupts Delhi airport ops; 118 flights cancelled, 130 delayed

Aviation IndiGo, Airports in India, Airline IndiGo

Domestic airlines may log ₹17,000-18,000 crore net loss in FY26: ICRA

indigo airlines, indigo

Aviation major IndiGo's domestic market share slips to 63.6% in November

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo issues advisory as persistent fog slows movement at Hindon airport

Air India crash, Ahmedabad crash

Indian aviation awaits smoother skies, Air India plane crash report in 2026

Topics : Aviation News Aviation ministry Civil Aviation Ministry IndiGo IndiGo Airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayKhaleda Zia DeathDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon