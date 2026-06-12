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Final AI171 crash report only after full probe, international review: AAIB

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau said the final report on the AI171 crash will be released only after completing all investigative activities and international review processes

air india plane crash

Aircraft debris at the crash site of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad | Image: Bloomberg

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 7:11 PM IST

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The final report on the AI-171 crash will be issued only after "investigative activities" and "the requisite international review and consultation processes" are completed as per Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO)'s rules, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) said on Friday, on the occasion of the first anniversary of the disaster.
 
Annex 13 prescribes the standard operating procedure (SOP) to conduct any aircraft accident investigation.
 
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu took to X, saying that the investigation into the AI-171 plane crash continues with diligence and professionalism in accordance with established national and international procedures.
   
Air India Flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 aircraft operating from Ahmedabad to London, crashed shortly after takeoff from the Ahmedabad airport on June 12 last year. Nineteen people on the ground and 241 people onboard were killed when the plane crashed into the hostel building of B J Medical College, situated in the residential area of Meghani Nagar.
 
Grieving families gathered at the crash site on Friday to offer prayers and floral tributes, while friends, members of the public, and dignitaries joined them in marking the solemn anniversary of the tragedy. The remembrance was held near the hostel complex.

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In a statement, the AAIB expressed its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all those who lost their lives in the accident.
 
The AAIB stated it was conducting the investigation in accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2017, as amended, and aforementioned Annex 13.
 
"A preliminary report containing factual information was released on July 12, 2025. Over the past year, the investigation team has undertaken an extensive and rigorous examination of all relevant technical, operational, organisational, and human factors associated with the accident," it noted.
 
"This effort has been supported by accredited representatives, technical advisers, and subject matter experts from relevant organisations. Significant progress has been made in the examination and analysis of aircraft systems, flight recorder data, engine-related components, maintenance and operational records, and other evidence relevant to the investigation," it added.
 
The evidence gathered and the results of various examinations were currently being analysed "in a comprehensive and integrated manner", it said.
 
The AAIB stated it would continue to do additional technical evaluations and specialist examinations, wherever necessary, to ensure that all findings are supported by "verified evidence and sound scientific analysis".
 
"The final report will be released upon completion of all investigative activities, and the requisite international review and consultation processes prescribed under ICAO Annex 13," it noted.
 
"The sole purpose of an accident investigation is to enhance aviation safety through the identification of lessons and safety recommendations, and not to apportion blame or liability. Accordingly, the AAIB urges all stakeholders, including the media and the public, to refrain from speculation or premature conclusions while the investigation remains in progress," it added.
 

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Topics : AAIB aviation safety ahmedabad plane crash Civil Aviation Ministry

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 6:36 PM IST

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