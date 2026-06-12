IndiGo flight from Lucknow to Delhi delayed after hoax bomb threat
No bomb or any harmful substance had been found in the aircraft during the inspection, and further legal and security procedures were underway
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A Lucknow-Delhi flight was delayed on Friday after a hoax bomb threat was received shortly before it was to take off, sources said.
The IndiGo flight carrying around 180 passengers was scheduled to depart from Lucknow for Delhi at 10.45 am.
Sources told PTI the crew of the aircraft received information about a possible bomb threat on board.
Following the alert, the aircraft was held back at the apron and security personnel began checking the plane and other areas as part of the precautionary measures, they said.
Another source told PTI that a tissue paper with "bomb" written on it was found inside the lavatory of the aircraft, leading to the panic but it was a hoax.
No bomb or any harmful substance had been found in the aircraft during the inspection, the official said, adding further legal and security procedures were underway.
The flight is yet to take off.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 12:17 PM IST