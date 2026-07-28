Have taken all steps to learn from Dec disruption: IndiGo's Bhatia

IndiGo has "taken all the necessary steps" to learn from the operational disruption it faced in December last year and was strengthening its systems and processes to emerge stronger, the airline's Managing Director (MD) Rahul Bhatia said on Tuesday. He said this while outlining the carrier's long-term vision centred on customer trust, international expansion, and India's growing role in global aviation.

In his message to shareholders in IndiGo's annual report for 2025-26, Bhatia described the first week of December as one of the airline's most difficult periods, saying the disruption had tested both customers and employees. The annual report was released on Tuesday.

"The operational disruption experienced during the first week of December was an extremely challenging time for both our customers and IndiGo employees. We sincerely thank all of you for your continued support and trust in us. We have taken all the necessary steps to learn from this episode and emerge stronger, while continuing to strengthen our systems, processes, and operational resilience for the future," he stated.

Pieter Elbers resigned as chief executive officer (CEO) of IndiGo with immediate effect on March 10 this year, citing personal reasons, after leading the airline since September 2022. His departure came a few months after the airline's December 2025 operational disruption, when thousands of flights were cancelled.

Following the resignation, Bhatia — who is also the airline's promoter — assumed interim charge of the airline, while the board initiated the search for a successor. On March 31, IndiGo appointed former CEO of British Airways Willie Walsh as its new chief executive. Walsh is scheduled to take over after completing his tenure as director general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on July 31, marking a leadership transition as IndiGo pursues its next phase of international expansion.

Bhatia, in the annual report, said the airline's success over the past two decades had been built on the trust of its customers, employees, and other stakeholders. He added that maintaining this trust would remain central to IndiGo's strategy as it entered its next phase of growth.

"As we reflect on twenty years of growth, one principle has guided our journey: an aspiration to be the airline of choice. For our customers, this means being the airline they consciously choose because of the trust we inspire, the reliability we deliver, and the quality of experience we provide," he noted.

"Enduring success in aviation is built by the strength of the trust earned from customers, employees, partners, and stakeholders over time. As we enter our next phase of growth, we remain deeply committed to strengthening that trust every single day," he added.

Bhatia also outlined what he described as the next phase in IndiGo's journey, with a sharper focus on international operations. He said the airline had evolved significantly since it began operations two decades ago, and was now preparing for its most ambitious phase of global expansion.

“The next decade will represent the most significant phase of international expansion in our (IndiGo’s) history. We are investing in fleet, technology, infrastructure, digital capabilities, and talent to build a truly global aviation network originating from India. Our ambition is not only to connect India to the world but also to establish India as one of the most important global aviation hubs of the future,” Bhatia said.

According to him, IndiGo today operates more than 2,150 daily flights across over 140 destinations, and has established itself among the world's largest airlines, providing a strong platform for expanding its international network.

"We firmly believe that India is entering a multi-decade aviation growth cycle, and we are positioning ourselves to lead that transformation," he noted.