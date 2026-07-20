India unveils its first air taxi prototype: Here's how eVTOLs work

The ePlane Company, an IIT Madras -incubated startup, launched India's first electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft prototype earlier this month. The company plans to launch commercial services by 2028, beginning with air ambulances before expanding into passenger transport.

The announcement comes as companies across the US, Europe and China race to commercialise eVTOL aircraft, which are designed to reduce travel time within cities by flying above road traffic.

But what exactly is an eVTOL, how does it differ from a helicopter, and what remains before commercial air taxi services can launch? Here’s all you need to know.

What is an eVTOL?

An eVTOL, short for electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, is a battery-powered aircraft that can take off and land vertically like a helicopter before transitioning to forward flight like a conventional aeroplane.

An eVTOLs does not require long runways. Most designs use multiple electrically powered propellers instead of a single large rotor, allowing them to lift off from relatively small spaces.

According to a 2024 review published in Heliyon, eVTOL aircraft combine electric propulsion, advanced materials and autonomous technologies to support what the aviation industry calls Advanced Air Mobility (AAM).

It said the technology aims to bring together the hovering capability of helicopters and the cruising efficiency of fixed-wing aircraft.

How is an eVTOL different from a helicopter?

Both helicopters and eVTOLs can take off and land vertically, but they are built differently.

Helicopters typically rely on one or two large rotors powered by aviation fuel. eVTOL aircraft instead use multiple electric motors and propellers powered by batteries.

Many eVTOL developers also use distributed electric propulsion, where several propellers share the work of generating lift and thrust. According to the Heliyon review, such designs improve redundancy because if one propeller fails, the remaining motors can continue generating lift, which enables the aircraft to descend safely.

Manufacturers also expect electric propulsion to reduce operating noise and maintenance costs compared with conventional helicopters, although commercial operations are yet to begin at scale.

How does the ePlane prototype work?

The ePlane prototype is designed as an electric aircraft capable of taking off and landing vertically before switching to forward flight.

The company has said its first commercial application will be emergency medical services. Air ambulance operations are expected to be followed by airport transfers and urban passenger transport.

The aircraft is intended for short-distance trips, where bypassing road traffic could reduce travel time.

Why are companies focusing on air ambulances first?

Most eVTOL companies are not starting with passenger taxi services. Instead, the first commercial deployments are expected to focus on applications where speed offers the biggest advantage and operations are easier to manage.

Air ambulances are among the most promising early use cases because hospitals can operate from fixed locations, emergency transport commands higher fares, and faster patient transfers can directly improve outcomes.

In February 2025, the International Critical Air Transfer Team (ICATT) signed an agreement with The ePlane Company to procure 788 eVTOL air ambulances.

Airport connectivity is another likely early application, as routes are fixed and operators need fewer take-off and landing sites than a citywide passenger network.

Why can't passengers book an air taxi yet?

Despite rapid progress, several hurdles remain before commercial passenger flights become routine.

1) Aircraft certification:

Every aircraft must receive airworthiness certification before entering commercial service.

According to a working paper presented to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), regulators across countries are still developing certification frameworks for eVTOL aircraft. Differences between regulatory standards could increase costs and slow international deployment.

2) Infrastructure:

eVTOL networks will require dedicated vertiports where aircraft can take off, land, recharge and undergo maintenance.

Cities will also need systems to safely integrate these aircraft into existing air traffic.

3) Battery limitations:

Batteries account for a major share of an eVTOL's weight, limiting both payload and flying range. Carrying more passengers generally requires larger batteries, which in turn add weight and reduce efficiency.

Researchers writing in Fundamental Research said advances in battery energy density and cleaner electricity will play an important role in reducing emissions and improving the commercial viability of eVTOL aircraft.

3) Regulations:

Commercial operations will also require operating rules covering pilot licensing, air traffic management, maintenance standards and flight operations.

The ICAO paper said international harmonisation of certification and pilot licensing will be important for scaling commercial eVTOL services.

Where does India stand?

India has entered the eVTOL race later than several global players but is beginning to build its own ecosystem.

The ePlane Company and Sarla Aviation are among the startups developing electric air mobility platforms, while the government has identified advanced aviation technologies as an area of interest.

Globally, several companies remain further ahead in certification and flight testing.

The Heliyon review identified US-based Joby Aviation as one of the leaders in piloted operations after obtaining FAA Part 135 operational certification, with aircraft type certification still pending.

Archer Aviation is also working towards commercial operations, while China's EHang became the first company to receive a type certificate for a passenger-carrying eVTOL aircraft. European companies such as Volocopter, Lilium and Airbus have also advanced prototype development and certification efforts.