Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 10:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IndiGo appoints Rohit Rikhye as OCC head after Dec flight disruptions

IndiGo appoints Rohit Rikhye as OCC head after Dec flight disruptions

In an internal communication on Friday, the airline said Rohit Rikhye has been appointed as the Head of OCC with immediate effect

Indigo

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 10:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IndiGo has appointed Captain Rohit Rikhye as the new Head of Operations Control Centre (OCC) in place of Jason Herter, the first rejig at the airline's senior management level after the massive operational disruptions in December last year.

In January, aviation regulator DGCA took various actions against the airline, including imposing penalties totalling Rs 22 crore and asking dismissal of a senior vice-president, in relation to the operational disruptions.

In an internal communication on Friday, the airline said Rohit Rikhye has been appointed as the Head of OCC with immediate effect.

He would report to Chief Operating Officer (COO) Isidre Porqueras.

 

Rikhye, who has been with the airline for over 11 years, was serving as Chief Pilot -- Standards, QA & Ops Safety.

Also Read

baramati, ajit pawar plane crash

AAIB to issue preliminary report on Baramati Learjet 45 plane crash: MoCA

Campbell Wilson, Campbell, Wilson, Air India CEO

Air India's aircraft fleet reliability has improved: CEO Campbell Wilson

Airbus

Airbus to ramp up H125 helicopter production in India to 10 by 2029

India to get C-390 Millennium MRO facility by Embraer, Mahindra

Embraer, Mahindra Group plan to set up MRO base for C-390 aircraft in India

Hotel stocks, Leela Palace, IHCL, Lemon Tree

Why Ambit prefers hotel stocks over aviation and luggage? Leela top bet

Meanwhile, Herter is moving out of the airline.

According to the communication, Rikhye would lead the OCC, which manages real-time coordination and oversight of flight operations, including flight planning, tracking, and dispatch, in compliance with regulatory requirements such as air traffic control rules and safety guidelines.

He would also oversee crew scheduling and rostering. I am sure his current and past experience will help him in managing his new role, it added.

On January 22, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma appeared on behalf of the civil aviation ministry and DGCA, and submitted that several steps were taken by the authorities in the aftermath of the crisis. A senior vice-president of the airline was told to be dismissed from service and a penalty of Rs 22 crore was also imposed, he had said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport

VSR Ventures' special audit to conclude shortly: MoCA

SpiceJet

Bangladesh bars SpiceJet from using its airspace over pending dues

Spicejet

SpiceJet receives MoU for 10 aircraft, fleet set to double this year

airport, travellers, flight

Airlines face check-in issues due to software glitch at major airports

baramati, ajit pawar plane crash

Baramati crash: AAIB seeks NTSB's assistance to retrieve data from CVRs

Topics : IndiGo IndiGo Airlines Aviation News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 10:34 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Trump Tariffs Struck DownGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026CBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance