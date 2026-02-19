Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Bangladesh bars SpiceJet from using its airspace over pending dues

Bangladesh bars SpiceJet from using its airspace over pending dues

With the Bangladesh airspace not being available, the airline is taking longer routes for some of its flights from Kolkata, including to Guwahati

Photo: Pexels

Bangladesh has barred SpiceJet from using its airspace | Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bangladesh has barred SpiceJet from using its airspace as the budget carrier is yet to repay pending dues, according to sources.

With the Bangladesh airspace not being available, the airline is taking longer routes for some of its flights from Kolkata, including to Guwahati.

When contacted, a SpiceJet spokesperson on Thursday said the airline was in regular dialogue with the relevant authorities on operational and procedural matters, including navigation-related charges.

"These are routine industry issues and we are working constructively towards an early resolution. Our flight operations remain unaffected, and we continue to operate our scheduled services in line with regulatory requirements," the spokesperson said in a statement.

 

While specific details were not disclosed, the sources said Bangladesh has banned the airline from using its airspace due to non-payment of dues.

Also Read

Tarique Rahman

B'desh PM Tarique Rahman chairs first cabinet meeting, sets 180-day agenda

Tarique Rahman

BNP chief Tarique Rahman sworn in as new Prime Minister of Bangladesh

India was represented at the high-profile ceremony by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

PM Modi writes to Tarique Rahman, extends invitation to visit India

Om Birla

India backs democratic Bangladesh: Om Birla at Tarique Rahman's swearing-in

Tarique Rahman

Maldives Prez arrives in Dhaka for swearing-in of Bangladesh's new cabinet

Details about the nature of dues could not be immediately ascertained.

An email sent to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) seeking comments on the issue did not elicit any immediate response.

Data from Flightradar24.com on Thursday showed that SpiceJet's flights from Kolkata to Guwahati and Imphal were not using the Bangladesh airspace, and were taking longer routes to the destinations.

In afternoon trade, shares of SpiceJet were trading nearly 1 per cent lower at Rs 16.81 apiece on the BSE.

Last week, SpiceJet reported a loss of Rs 269.27 crore in the three months ended December 2025 as higher costs and one-time expenses took a toll on the budget carrier's bottom line.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Spicejet

SpiceJet receives MoU for 10 aircraft, fleet set to double this year

airport, travellers, flight

Airlines face check-in issues due to software glitch at major airports

baramati, ajit pawar plane crash

Baramati crash: AAIB seeks NTSB's assistance to retrieve data from CVRs

Air India

Air India, Lufthansa Group plan joint biz agreement to deepen collaboration

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo crisis: How India's top airline avoided ₹100 cr fine, political heat

Topics : SpiceJet Bangladesh Indian airlines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Stocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026Nothing Phone 4a Series LaunchNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance