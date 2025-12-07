Sunday, December 07, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Parliamentary panel to summon airline execs, regulator over disruptions

Parliamentary panel to summon airline execs, regulator over disruptions

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, chaired by JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha, is likely to seek an explanation from top executives of airlines

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Several MPs also received complaints from people about air fares shooting up due to the scenario.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A parliamentary panel is likely to summon top executives of private airlines and the civil aviation regulator over the mass cancellation of IndiGo flights that has left thousands of travellers stranded across the country's airports.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, chaired by JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha, is likely to seek an explanation from top executives of airlines and officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation about the cause of disruption in air services and possible solutions.

A member said the panel has taken serious note of the difficulties faced by thousands of passengers due to disruption in air services.

 

Even parliamentarians, who were in the national capital for the Winter Session, faced the brunt of flight cancellations by IndiGo and delays by other airlines, the panel member said.

Several MPs also received complaints from people about air fares shooting up due to the scenario.

Also Read

indigo airlines, indigo

InterGlobe sets up crisis group to address IndiGo flight chaos, refunds

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo cancels over 220 flights in Mumbai, Delhi as disruptions continue

Air India

Air India rolls out 'proactive' measures for passengers amid disruptions

airport, airport infra, aeroplane, flights

India's pilot fatigue rules explained: Why FDTL is disrupting flight schedules

indigo airlines, indigo

Nearly 54% IndiGo flyers complain about timeliness, staff behaviour: Survey

Meanwhile, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Brittas, who is not part of the standing committee on transport, has demanded setting up of a joint parliamentary committee or a judicial inquiry into the large-scale disruption of flights.

IndiGo cancelled more than 220 flights at Delhi and Mumbai airports on Sunday, as the disruptions entered the sixth day even as efforts were on to normalise operations.

The aviation regulator, DGCA, on Saturday sent notices to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO and Accountable Manager Porqueras, seeking explanation.

In a statement issued on Sunday, IndiGo said the Board of Interglobe Aviation, its parent company, has set up a Crisis Management Group, which is meeting regularly to monitor the situation. The company's Board of Directors is doing everything possible to take care of the challenges faced by its customers and ensure refunds to passengers, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo flight disruptions cause widespread travel woes across India

Peter Elbers, IndiGo CEO

DGCA issues show cause notice to IndiGo CEO Elbers on flight disruptions

Air India

Air India announces waiver on change or cancellation of domestic bookings

indigo airlines, indigo

DGCA panel to review disruptions as IndiGo says 95% connectivity restored

IndiGo, Bird Strike

Operated 700 flights on Friday: IndiGo; points at 1,600 cancellations

Topics : airlines Indian airlines Indian aviation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon