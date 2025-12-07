Sunday, December 07, 2025 | 12:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / InterGlobe sets up crisis group to address IndiGo flight chaos, refunds

InterGlobe sets up crisis group to address IndiGo flight chaos, refunds

The company's Board of Directors is doing everything possible to take care of the challenges faced by its customers and ensure refunds to passengers, it added

indigo airlines, indigo

The group has been meeting regularly to monitor the situation. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The board of Interglobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, has set up a Crisis Management Group (CMG), which is meeting regularly to monitor the situation, the airline said in a statement on Sunday.

The company's Board of Directors is doing everything possible to take care of the challenges faced by its customers and ensure refunds to passengers, it added.

The statement came a day after the IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras received DCA notices, seeking explanations within 24 hours on the massive flight disruptions.

Authorities will take appropriate action in the matter of the airline's flight disruptions, depending on the inquiry committee's findings, a senior government official said on Saturday.

 

"The Board of Directors of Interglobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo) met on the first day that the problem of cancellations and delayed flights arose. The members received a detailed briefing from the management on the nature and extent of the crisis," IndiGo said in a statement.

This meeting was followed up with a session confined to only Board members, in which it was decided to set up a Crisis Management Group (CMG), comprising, among others, Chairman Vikram Singh Mehta; Board Directors Gregg Saretsky, Mike Whitaker and Amitabh Kant, and CEO Pieter Elbers, it added.

The group has been meeting regularly to monitor the situation and is being constantly updated by the management on the measures being undertaken to restore normal operations, according to the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo cancels over 220 flights in Mumbai, Delhi as disruptions continue

Air India

Air India announces waiver on change or cancellation of domestic bookings

IndiGo, Bird Strike

Operated 700 flights on Friday: IndiGo; points at 1,600 cancellations

Air India plane crash

Indian, US investigators to meet in Washington next week on Air India crash

indigo airlines, indigo

Cancelled 800 flights today; addressing refund issues on priority: IndiGo

Topics : IndiGo Airlines Indian aviation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon