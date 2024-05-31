Banks' loans rise 19.5% in two weeks to May 17, deposits up 13.3%: RBI

Bank deposits fell Rs 1.24 trillion to Rs 208.14 trillion in the two weeks to May 17.

Indian banks' loans rose 19.5% in the two weeks to May 17 from a year earlier, while deposits rose 13.3%, the Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Outstanding loans fell Rs 23,207 crore ($2.78 billion) to Rs 166.09 trillion in the two weeks to May 17.



Non-food credit fell 267.01 billion rupees to 165.67 trillion rupees, while food credit rose Rs 3,494 crore to Rs 41,273 crore.

