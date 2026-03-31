Banks’ supervisory data quality index inches up to 90.9 in December

Quality of regulatory data submitted by India’s banks has improved, with the Supervisory Data Quality Index (sDQI) for scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) clocking a higher score in December 2025 compared to September 2025, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The overall sDQI score for SCBs improved to 90.9 in December 2025, up from 90.7 in September 2025, reflecting better compliance and improved internal data governance practices across the banking system.

The sDQI, introduced by the RBI to strengthen supervisory oversight, evaluates banks on four key parameters — accuracy, timeliness, completeness, and consistency. All major bank groups reported better performance except for public sector banks.

Public sector banks saw their overall score slip to 91 from 91.1, due to weaknesses in completeness and timeliness.

Private sector banks maintained stable performance, with an sDQI of 90.6. Foreign banks improved to 90.7, driven largely by gains in accuracy and consistency. Small finance banks emerged as top performers, posting an sDQI of 91.9, supported by a perfect score in accuracy and consistency.

At an aggregate level, SCBs recorded improvements particularly in accuracy and consistency. However, the drop in completeness and timeliness weighed on performance.