Former HDFC Bank chairman cites value incongruence across issues for exit

Atanu Chakraborty , former part-time chairman of HDFC Bank, who stepped down abruptly on March 18, said on Monday that his resignation was not triggered by any single issue but was the result of growing “incongruence” with his values and ethics over a two-year period.

Chakraborty — a former Indian Administrative Service officer — cited concerns across a range of issues, including the mis-selling of AT-1 bonds in Dubai, underperformance of the bank’s share price, subdued credit growth, low current and savings account deposits, and a high cost-to-income ratio, as contributing factors that led him to take the decision.

“My only point was that it was not congruent with my own sense,” he said in an interview with CNBC TV18.

“It is material, but the materiality of it could vary, as I think my standard was different from the prevailing standard. In that case, it is better to move away without placing blame, while leaving the door open for introspection for the board. If the board introspects and feels all is well, I am a happy person.”

One of the things Chakraborty highlighted in the interview was the AT-1 bond issue.

READ | HDFC Bank crisis is exposing deeper cracks in India Inc's governance model Two days after Chakraborty’s resignation, the bank asked three of its executives to leave amid mis-selling concerns. According to the bank, it identified certain gaps in client on-boarding requirements at its DIFC branch in the UAE. Following a review, it took appropriate remedial measures in line with internal policies, including personnel changes.

The decision to ask the executives to leave was reportedly linked to the mis-selling of additional tier-I (AT-1) bonds of Credit Suisse to retail customers at the Dubai branch, where they were marketed to non-resident Indians (NRIs) as fixed-maturity bonds. These bonds were written off after Credit Suisse went bankrupt and was taken over by another banking giant, UBS.

Chakraborty said HDFC Bank’s chief executive officer (CEO) has categorised this as a “technical lapse” in documentation and regulatory interpretation.

“I feel that if a large number of customers are hurt, a significant amount of regulatory focus comes on the bank. It also brings reputational risk to the bank. Therefore, while the issues have been addressed — there has been involuntary separation of three senior managers, as well as 12 others being punished, with penalties ranging from major to minor; they are all at very senior levels — but these are posteriori reactions,” he said.

“I feel that these conduct issues should not arise in the first place, or that tight supervision should ensure that even if they do arise, they are nipped in the bud,” he further said, adding that it is where the incongruence took place.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), however, had issued a statement following Chakraborty’s exit, in which it said there was no material concern as regards its conduct or governance. The RBI also said that the bank remains well-capitalised and the financial position of the bank remains satisfactory with sufficient liquidity. Following Chakraborty’s exit, the regulator approved Keki Mistry as its interim part-time chairman for three months.

“There are many other matters, and apart from that, there was underperformance with respect to the share value — not performing up to the mark — which meant that shareholders' wealth was not being maximised. Also, CASA was low and the cost-to-income ratio was high. A lot of people say — and I heard that chatter within the bank as well — that it is because of the merger. No, the merger, if anything, was the best thing that happened. It really did not distort the balance sheet, and if at all there was some distortion, it should have been corrected,” Chakraborty said.

READ | HDFC Bank chairman's sudden exit exposes leadership rifts at top lender HDFC Bank’s share price tanked over 13 per cent, and Rs 1.7 trillion of market capitalisation erosion has taken place since Chakraborty’s exit.

Chakraborty said the argument that the value erosion in the stock is because of his resignation is misplaced, and he completely refutes it.

He also refuted claims that his resignation was because of his disapproval of the bank’s MD & CEO reappointment for another three years. He said the matter was not taken up for discussion.

Chakraborty reiterated that not once has he pointed out that someone is right or someone is wrong. “What I mentioned was internal to me… it caused a dilemma for me. Whether it causes a dilemma for the bank, its board has to address that. If it causes a dilemma for me and I find it difficult to live with, I should move on.”

HDFC Bank’s board has appointed external law firms to review Chakraborty’s resignation letter, where he alleged that certain “happenings and practices” at the bank were not in congruence with his values and ethics.

“My resignation is more a larger governance and governance-plus kind of an issue which the board of directors of the bank themselves should be introspecting. No external lawyers would do that for them,” he said.