Capital Small Finance Bank mobilises Rs 157 crore from anchor investors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

Capital Small Finance Bank on Tuesday collected Rs 157 crore from anchor investors a day before its initial public offering.
The bank has allocated 33.53 lakh equity shares to 19 funds at Rs 468 apiece, which is also the upper end of the price band, according to a circular uploaded on BSE's website.
Those who participated in the anchor round are Whiteoak Capital Fund, LC Pharos Multi Strategy Fund, Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd, 360 One Fund, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company.
The Rs 523 crore-IPO of Capital Small Finance Bank consists of Rs 450 crore of fresh issue and the remaining Rs 73 crore of Offer For Sale through which promoters and external investors will dilute 5 per cent of their pre-issue holdings.
Those selling shares in the OFS include Oman India Joint Investment Fund II, American Capital and Amicus Capital Private Equity.
The bank's maiden public issue, with a price band of Rs 445-468 per share, will be open for public subscription during February 7-9.
It will utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue towards augmenting the tier-I capital base to meet its future capital requirements.
The Jalandhar-based bank, which began operations in 2016 after converting itself from a local area bank, is 24 per cent owned by the promoter family led by Sarvjit Singh Sarma and his family.

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

