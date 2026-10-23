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Data centres, steel, nuclear power top private investment pipeline

An analysis of nearly 6,850 projects announced between April 2024 and September 2026 shows data centres attracting Rs 19.14 trillion, followed by steel and nuclear power

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Private-sector investments near ₹98 trillion announced, led by data centres, steel and nuclear power. (representative image)

Our Bureau Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2026 | 7:39 PM IST

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Private-sector projects worth nearly Rs 98 trillion were announced between April 2024 and September 2026, with data centres, steel, and nuclear power emerging as the largest investment destinations, according to an analysis by 360 ONE Asset Research using data from CMIE.
 
The analysis examined around 6,850 projects, including private-government joint ventures, of which about 4,540 disclosed investment values.
 
Data centres topped the list with announced investments of Rs 19.14 trillion across 116 projects, followed by steel at Rs 9.66 trillion across 386 projects. Nuclear power ranked third, with Rs 7.13 trillion in investments across just 10 projects, indicating the capital-intensive nature of the segment.
  
Energy-related investments also featured prominently. Hybrid renewable power projects attracted announced investments of Rs 7 trillion, while solar power projects accounted for Rs 5.12 trillion. Pumped storage hydro and thermal power projects accounted for Rs 2.92 trillion and Rs 2.76 trillion, respectively.
 
Real estate recorded the highest number of projects at 1,429, with announced investments of Rs 5.11 trillion. Investments were also directed towards aluminium, semiconductors, solar cell and wafer manufacturing, batteries, green hydrogen and chemicals.

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The findings point to investment opportunities across digital infrastructure, energy and traditional heavy industries, alongside a push towards domestic manufacturing of critical components and materials.
 
The estimates are indicative and reflect announced project costs rather than actual expenditure. Investment values were available for only a portion of the projects analysed, and segments were classified using an artificial intelligence model.
 

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Topics : private sector Investments Data centre nuclear power

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First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 7:39 PM IST