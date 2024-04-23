RBI holidays calendar 2024 and Hanuman Jayanti: Are banks shut today?

According to the holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all banks will operate as usual on April 23. Hanuman Jayanti is not recognised as a scheduled or gazetted holiday.

In April, banks closed for 12 days for public and regional holidays, second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Bank holidays in April 2024, state-wise: Full list

April 5: Banks were closed in Telangana and Jammu due to Babu Jagjivan Ram’s birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida.

April 9: Banks in different states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Goa, Telangana, Jammu and Srinagar were shut down for multiple reasons like Gudi Padwa/Ugadi festival, Telugu New Year's Day, Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba),1st day of navratra.

April 10: Due to Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju festivals, banks were closed in Manipur, Tripura, Assam, Jammu, and Srinagar.



April 15: Banks were shut down in Assam and Himachal Pradesh as the states celebrated Bohag Bihu and Himachal Day.

April 16: Due to Ram Navami, banks were shut down in multiple states like Gujarat, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Himachal Pradesh.

April 20: Due to the Garia Puja festival, banks were closed in Tripura.

April 7, 14, 21 and 21: Sunday

April 13 and 27: Second and fourth Saturday

If you are planning to visit banks this month, make sure that you are aware of these holidays. However, the online banking and ATM services will remain active throughout the month.

In addition to national festivals, bank holidays differ based on the state and its respective festivals. RBI has classified bank holidays into three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act holidays, real-time gross settlement holidays, and bank account closing holidays.