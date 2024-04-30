Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBI issues guidance note on operational risk management, resilience

The RBI said all REs must perform a risk assessment and due diligence before entering into any arrangements with third parties or external entities

RBI logo

Mumbai: Logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) put up at its headquarters, in Mumbai, Friday, April 5, 2024. (PTI: Photo/Shashank Parade)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 6:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

All regulated entities (REs) in India should implement a robust information and communication technology (ICT) risk management programme in alignment with their operational risk management framework, the central bank said on Tuesday.
"REs should manage their dependencies on relationships, including those of, but not limited to, third parties (which include intragroup entities), for the delivery of critical operations," the Reserve Bank of India said in its guidance note.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The RBI said all REs must perform a risk assessment and due diligence before entering into any arrangements with third parties or external entities.
 
The REs should also verify whether the third party, including the intragroup entity to these arrangements, has at least an equivalent level of operational resilience to safeguard the RE's critical operations in both normal circumstances and the event of a disruption, the RBI added.
"REs should develop and implement response and recovery plans to manage incidents that could disrupt the delivery of critical operations in line with the RE's risk appetite and tolerance for disruption," the central bank said.
"REs should continuously improve their incident response and recovery plans by incorporating the lessons learned from previous incidents."
Topics : Reserve Bank of India information technology RBI Risk management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVECompany Q4 Results TodayPSEB Class 12 ResultsSamsung Galaxy F55 5GIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon