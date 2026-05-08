NBFC-MFIs drive sharp rise in microfinance originations in Q4: Report

Microfinance originations value grew by 25.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to ₹77,555 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26 (Q4FY26), driven by continued momentum in disbursements across lender types over the past few quarters. The volume of originations also increased by 22.8 per cent Q-o-Q to 126.1 lakh loans, according to CRIF High Mark MicroLend Report.

The growth in originations value was also aided by an increase in the average ticket size of loans, which stood at ₹61,500 at the end of March 31, 2026, up 18.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from the year-ago period, when it was ₹52,000. Sequentially, it was marginally up from ₹60,000.

Also, 57 per cent of originations in Q4FY26 were extended to existing borrowers as part of their next loan cycle with the same lender, almost at the same level on Y-o-Y basis.