Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 09:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Rupee recovers to open stronger at 84.65/$; India-Pak tensions in focus

Rupee recovers to open stronger at 84.65/$; India-Pak tensions in focus

The domestic currency opened 38 paise higher at 84.65 after ending at 84.83 against the greenback on Wednesday

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy(Photo: Reuters)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian rupee opened stronger on Thursday, a day after seeing the steepest decline in almost one month as investors watch out for further tensions between India and Pakistan. 
 
The domestic currency opened 38 paise higher at 84.65 after ending at 84.83 against the greenback on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data. The currency has risen by 0.09 per cent this month, after posting two consecutive months of depreciation. 
 
On the geopolitical front, Pakistan said it “reserves the right to respond, in self-defence, at a time, place, and manner of its choosing,” after India hit nine targets, part of its 'Operation Sindoor' on early Wednesday. However, officials said at an official media briefing that the Indian armed forces are fully prepared to respond to any possible misadventures by Pakistan that could escalate the situation. 
 

Also Read

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Rupee ends 38 paise lower at 84.82/$; border tensions weigh on currency

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Indian Rupee opens 18 paise weak at 84.62/$ as India-Pak tensions escalate

BSE, NSE, Stock Market

Sensex zooms 900 pts intraday; why markets are rallying today?

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Indian Rupee slips under 84/$ after strong open; hits seven-month high

Premiumtreasury bills, Bonds, yield curve, banking system

Equities, rupee and bonds: Key asset classes shine bright in April

While India emphasised the targeted nature of the strike, Pakistan's warning of "preparedness for an all-out war” has raised investor alarms, according to Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) typically respond swiftly to such regional instability, prompting short-term rupee weakness, he said. FPIs continued to be buyers of Indian stocks even as tensions on the border escalated, as they bought stocks worth ₹2,585.86 crore on Wednesday. 
 
On the global front, US President Donald Trump said that a 'major’ trade deal with a big country is coming. "Major trade deal with representatives of a big and highly respected country,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.
 
Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve held interest rates steady as risks of both higher inflation and unemployment had risen. Jerome Powell stressed that the economy overall has continued to expand at a solid pace. 
 
The change in stance from confidence to caution has rattled investor sentiment and has caused the dollar to gain some strength, Pabari said. The dollar index — a measure of the value of the US dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies — was up 0.02 per cent at 99.63.
 
Global investors will watch the Bank of England’s rate decision on Thursday, with a quarter-point cut expected and another likely in June, according to Bloomberg.
 
Crude oil prices edged higher as uncertainty over trade talks between the US and China weighed on investors' sentiments. Brent crude price was up 0.67 per cent to $61.53 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 0.83 per cent at 58.55, as of 9:15 AM.

More From This Section

bonds

Exim Bank withdraws planned 10-yr bond issuance over high yield demands

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

AI regulation needs global cooperation, not isolated moves: Sitharaman

dollar, rupee, dollar vs rupee

Amid India-Pak tensions, rupee sees steepest 1-day drop in a month

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI framework suggest impact analysis before finalising regulations

Premiumbond markets, bonds, bond market

Domestic cos may go slow on long term bond issuance plans briefly

Topics : Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar India Pakistan relations India vs Pakistan Trump tariffs US Fed interest rate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchGSEB SSC Class 10th ResultsStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Price TodayTN Board Class 12th Results 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon