Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Non-executive directors' remuneration cap increased to Rs 30 lakh: RBI

The notification further stated that the banks are required to have suitable criteria for granting fixed remuneration to their NEDs, with the approval of their Board before any review of remuneration

board of director

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 8:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India has decided to increase the cap on remuneration of non-executive directors (NEDs) – excluding the chairperson – in private sector banks, including wholly-owned subsidiaries of foreign banks, to Rs 30 lakh per annum, up from Rs 20 lakh.

“Considering the crucial role of NEDs in the efficient functioning of bank Boards and its various Committees, and in order to further enable the banks to attract qualified, competent individuals to their Boards, it has been decided to revise the aforementioned ceiling to Rs 30 lakh per annum,” the banking regulator said in a notification.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The notification further stated that the banks are required to have suitable criteria for granting fixed remuneration to their NEDs, with the approval of their Board before any review of remuneration.

“The Board of the bank may fix a lower amount within the ceiling limit of Rs 30 lakh per annum, depending upon the size of the bank, the experience of the NED, and other relevant factors,” it said.

The instructions are applicable to all private sector banks, including Small Finance Banks (SFBs) and Payment Banks (PBs), as well as the wholly-owned subsidiaries of Foreign Banks. The instructions will come into force with immediate effect, the RBI said.

As is the practice, these lenders will be required to obtain regulatory approval regarding remuneration to Part-time Chairmen.

Also Read

AU Small Finance Bank's advances rise 20% to Rs 67,624 cr in Q3FY24

RBI and NPCI look for offline methods to boost digital payment adoption

Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Reserve Day live match time, playing conditions

Fincare Small Finance Bank hikes interest on savings account to 7.5%

ESAF Small Finance Bank makes strong debut, lists at 20% premium

RBI raises ceiling on remuneration of non-executive directors to Rs 30 lakh

Volume, value of UPI transactions slip due to downtime with bank servers

RBI conducts two VRRR auctions again to balance liquidity within system

DBS cuts CEO Piyush Gupta's pay by $3 million on digital banking outage

Capital Small Finance Bank mobilises Rs 157 crore from anchor investors

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Small Finance Banks board of directors Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 8:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon