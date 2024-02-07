RBI conducts two VRRR auctions again to balance liquidity within system

Sensex (    %)
                        
The amount of funds parked in the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF), with a significant liquidity deficit, suggests an imbalanced distribution of liquidity within the banking system, they noted

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted two variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions of Rs 50,000 crore each on Wednesday, ahead of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting outcome scheduled for Thursday. This was to address the skewed liquidity situation within the banking system, according to market participants.

Market participants are attempting to address the uneven liquidity and absorb the excess liquidity resulting from government spending, stated a dealer at a primary dealership.

In the first auction, banks bid almost double the notified amount, with the RBI receiving Rs 96,093 crore bids against the notified amount of Rs 50,000 crore. However, in the second auction, banks parked only Rs 11,829 crore at a weighted average rate of 6.49 per cent.

Market participants now await the MPC meeting outcome for further guidance on the current liquidity situation. A portion of the market remains hopeful that the domestic rate-setting panel might adopt a neutral stance, given the easing of money market rates.

"Approximately 20-30 per cent of the market still believes that the stance will change, as previously, they were maintaining the money market rates at about 6.75 per cent, that is, around the Marginal Standing Facility (MSF) rate. Now, we observe that they have fallen below the repo rate," mentioned a dealer at a primary dealership. "The conduct of VRR auctions has led to an easing of liquidity, hence the reduction in rate," he added.

Topics : RBI auction Liquidity Banking system

First Published: Feb 07 2024 | 3:35 PM IST

