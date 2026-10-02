Personal loan sanctions hit Rs 2.99 trillion in Q1FY27: FACE

Personal loan sanctions during Q1FY2027 reached about 4.9 crore (number of loans), totalling Rs 2.99 trillion in value, according to the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE). As per its 'Digital Personal Loans: April–June 2026' report, digital non-banking financial companies sanctioned 3.4 crore loans worth Rs 64,656 crore, with an average ticket size of Rs 18,802. During this period, the sanctioned value increased by four per cent from Q4FY26 and by 50 per cent over Q1FY26, said FACE, the first Reserve Bank of India (RBI)-recognised self-regulatory organisation for fintechs. At the aggregate level, the average ticket size is close to Rs 19k, driven by a higher volume of small-value loans.