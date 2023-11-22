Sensex (0.14%)
66023.24 + 92.47
Nifty (0.14%)
19811.85 + 28.45
Nifty Midcap (0.34%)
42027.10 + 143.60
Nifty Smallcap (-1.39%)
6370.00 -89.55
Nifty Bank (-0.55%)
43449.60 -239.55
Heatmap

RBI Guv asks NBFC-MFIs to be wise in using flexibility on interest rates

Speaking at the annual Fibac event, Das said the microlending segment serves marginalised clientele and has emerged as an important financial conduit to foster financial inclusion

shaktikanta das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 7:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Stating that some Non Banking Finance Company-Microfinance Institutions (NBFC-MFIs) are making wider net interest margins, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday asked entities to be "judicious" in using the flexibility on the interest rates they charge from borrowers.
Speaking at the annual Fibac event, Das said the microlending segment serves marginalised clientele and has emerged as an important financial conduit to foster financial inclusion.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Though the interest rates are deregulated, certain NBFC-MFIs appear to be enjoying relatively higher net interest margins. It is indeed for microfinance lenders themselves to ensure that the flexibility provided to them in setting interest rates is used judiciously," he said.
It can be noted that following the crisis in the microfinance segment in Andhra Pradesh that had also led to the creation of the NBFC-MFI segment, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had capped the maximum interest which lenders can charge at 24 per cent. The rate regime was deregulated it in 2021, making it possible for entities to charge as much as they want.
Das acknowledged that such entities have to bear in mind the affordability and the repayment capacity of the borrowers while setting their interest rates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

NBFC-MFIs' assets under management to see up to 30% growth in FY24: Crisil

NBFC-MFIs the largest provider of microfinance in India: MFIN Report

MFIs need to focus on data privacy, cyber security: SBI MD Choudhary

Banks, NBFCs need to be watchful of stress building up: Shaktikanta Das

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

SBI rejigs portfolio of MDs, DMDs, Vinay Tonse appointed managing director

Jio Financial Services in early talks with bankers for maiden bond issue

NBFCs may turn to corporate bond market to fulfill their funding needs

Bank of Baroda plans to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore through bonds

Banks to need Rs 84K cr excess capital: Economists on unsecured loan tweaks

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LivePro Kabaddi LeagueState Assembly polls LIVERajasthan Assembly polls 2023 LiveNCERT SyllabusNolan's Oppenheimer on OTTGold-Silver Price TodaySBI PO Prelims Result 2023

Elections 2023

Cong releases election manifesto for Rajasthan with promise of caste surveyCong seeks info of officials who violated norms to benefit BJP in MP polls

Technology News

OpenAI announced voice feature for all ChatGPT app users: DetailsISRO mission to bring soil samples from Moon to Earth: All details inside

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon