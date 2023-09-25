close
Sensex (0.02%)
66023.69 + 14.54
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.55 0.30
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40405.70 + 266.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5757.95 + 23.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44766.10 + 154.05
Heatmap

RBI Guv calls for reduced dominance of individual directors on bank boards

Das asserted that directors in UCBs, who are elected to their positions, must possess expertise in diverse banking functions, including risk management and information technology

Shaktikanta Das (Photo: PTI)

Shaktikanta Das (Photo: PTI)

Abhijit LeleAgencies Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2023 | 8:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das has emphasised the need to avoid the excessive dominance of one or two directors in the functioning of bank boards. He has urged directors to engage in open and frank discussions, and to be proactive in questioning bank operations.

Addressing directors of urban cooperative banks (UCBs), Das noted that the RBI had observed such undue influence even in major commercial banks. When identified, the RBI has advised these banks against such practices. The governor first addressed UCB directors on August 30, 2023, and the video of his remarks was released on Monday.

Das asserted that directors in UCBs, who are elected to their positions, must possess expertise in diverse banking functions, including risk management and information technology.

While the managing director should have the autonomy to act according to their judgement, Das added, it was crucial for directors to seek clarifications on any doubts they might have.

He emphasised that robust governance was pivotal for healthy functioning of banks. Effective governance, he said, was anchored in three pillars — compliance culture, risk management, and internal auditing. Observing regulations is critical, and deviations have been found during RBI monitoring processes, he said.

Das advised that board members should engage in risk analysis on a quarterly basis and cautioned that internal audits should not be treated as mere routine activities; they should be conducted sincerely.

Also Read

Directors' special: Why independent directors matter for bank boards

50% of Rs 2,000 notes returned to banks since announcement: RBI Guv Das

RBI MPC: When and where to watch policy announcement by Shaktikanta Das

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das cautions bank boards against loan evergreening

Dhanlaxmi Bank saga puts spotlight on independent directors on bank boards

Global investment in Indian banks to continue on robust finances: S&P unit

Finance Minister Sitharaman meets G20 expert group on strengthening of MDBs

Banking giant Wells Fargo prepares for wealth battle after $1 bn turnaround

Regional rural banks merger unlikely to happen in current financial year

Corporate employment growth slows to 5.5% in FY23: Bank of Baroda report


Turning his attention to customer responsibility, Das stressed that protecting depositors' savings was a fundamental obligation for bankers. This is particularly important as the entire banking system operates on deposits collected from small savers, the middle class, and retirees.

He added that it was the RBI's duty to collaborate with all banks to guarantee the safety of depositors' funds. To this end, the central bank continually issues new regulations and supervision guidelines.

Das noted that there had been numerous cases, particularly within the cooperative banking sector, where deposits had been jeopardised due to organisational challenges. In many instances, such as the case of Punjab and Maharashtra Bank, irregularities in management have been the root cause of these issues.

Finally, Das said the RBI had instituted a four-tiered regulatory and supervisory framework for UCBs, aiming to better oversee the more than 1,500 entities making up this sector.
Topics : Shaktikanta Das RBI Governor Banking sector

First Published: Sep 25 2023 | 8:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon