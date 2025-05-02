Friday, May 02, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / RBI fines ICICI, Axis, three other banks for regulatory compliance lapses

RBI fines ICICI, Axis, three other banks for regulatory compliance lapses

The RBI said the banks' non-compliance involved cybersecurity, customer charges, KYC norms, and internal account mismanagement

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI said the penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday said that it has imposed monetary penalties on ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, IDBI Bank, and Bank of Baroda for deficiencies in regulatory compliance, with the fines going as high as Rs 98 lakh.

Axis Bank faces ₹29.60 lakh penalty

In its statement explaining the action against Axis Bank, RBI said that "the bank routed unauthorised or unrelated entries through certain internal/office accounts."

ICICI Bank gets ₹97.80 lakh fine for multiple violations

The penalty against ICICI was imposed for multiple reasons. The central bank said the bank had failed to report a cyber security incident to RBI within the stipulated timeline. It also failed to put into use a robust software for sending alerts for certain categories of accounts. In the case of credit cards, the bank did not send bills or statements to certain customers, but levied late payment charges on them nonetheless.
 

Bank of Maharashtra and IDBI Bank slapped with ₹31.80 lakh penalty

The Bank of Maharashtra has been penalised for its failure to adhere with certain regulatory requirements in respect of several deposit accounts opened using Aadhaar OTP-based e-KYC in non-face-to-face mode, the central bank said.  Meanwhile, IDBI was penalised because it charged interest in excess of applicable rate of interest in certain KCC accounts.

Bank of Baroda gets a ₹61.40 lakh fine

For Bank of Baroda, the banking regulator said that the bank had failed to ensure that no incentive (non-cash) was paid to its staff engaged in insurance corporate agency service by an insurance company, and it also did not credit interest in certain inoperative / dormant / frozen savings deposit accounts at the prescribed intervals.  The central bank said the penalties are based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and are not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers.

Also Read

forex

India's forex reserves rise $1.98 bn to $688.13 bn, up for 8th week in row

RBI

RBI working group recommends longer hours for interbank money markets

RBI

RBI seeks 'vostro' accounts investment cap removal to push Rupee trade

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Poonam Gupta takes charge as RBI Deputy Governor, to join MPC in June

PremiumAjay Kanwal, Jana SFB, BFSI

Jana Small Finance Bank may apply for universal bank licence this month

 

More From This Section

banking, banks

State-owned banks' credit share continues downward trend, albeit slower

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee

RBI ask banks to ensure ATMs dispense Rs 100, Rs 200 notes

Loan, Home Loan, Money

Indian Bank lowers home loan rate to 7.90%, vehicle loan to 8.25%

PremiumATM, Money, Transaction

Despite growth of e-transactions, ATMs see surge in orders, deployment

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bank's risk management, leadership under scanner: Moody's

Topics : Reserve Bank of India ICICI Bank Axis Bank IDBI Bank Bank of Maharashtra Bank of Baroda Banking system BS Web Reports RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon