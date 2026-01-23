RBI to infuse ₹1.25 trillion; $10 billion dollar-rupee buy-sell swap

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday announced a fresh set of liquidity measures through open market operations (OMOs), dollar-rupee buy-sell swaps and long-term variable rate repo (VRR) operations, in a bid to infuse liquidity into the banking system.

OMOs will involve the purchase of Government of India securities worth Rs 1 trillion in two tranches of Rs 50,000 crore each on February 5 and February 12.

A 90-day VRR auction for an amount of Rs 25,000 crore will be conducted on January 30.

Additionally, a USD-INR buy-sell swap of $10 billion for three years will be held on February 4.

While announcing the liquidity injection measures, the central bank said the decision was taken after reviewing current liquidity and financial conditions, adding that it will take appropriate steps to ensure orderly liquidity conditions.

“The Reserve Bank will continue to monitor evolving liquidity and market conditions and take measures as appropriate to ensure orderly liquidity conditions,” the central bank said.

The liquidity infusion comes at a time when surplus liquidity in the system has fallen to about Rs 10,000 crore as of Thursday, latest data showed. Going ahead, liquidity conditions in the banking system may become tight as loan demand typically strengthens in the last quarter of the financial year.

Experts said the central bank might conduct an additional Rs 1 trillion worth of OMOs to lift banking system liquidity to around 0.9 per cent of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) by March-end, comfortably within the RBI governor’s indicated comfort range of roughly 0.6 per cent to 1 per cent of NDTL.

“We see space for one more OMO of Rs 1 trillion. And the liquidity infusion measures will ensure that by the time we end March, banking system liquidity goes to around 0.9 per cent of NDTL,” said Gaura Sen Gupta, chief economist at IDFC First Bank.

Economists said that while OMOs have been the primary source of actual liquidity infusion, buy-sell swaps have largely been used to elongate the maturity profile of the RBI’s forward book, pushing positions into the one- to three-year tenor segment rather than expanding overall liquidity.

“The buy-sell swaps are primarily being deployed to lengthen the maturity of the forward book. For now, the forward book remains at a moderate level, with the bulk of swap activity aimed at pushing maturities beyond one year rather than adding fresh liquidity,” Gupta said.

Latest forward book data showed that net short dollar positions in contracts of less than one year fell to $37.9 billion at the end of November from $39.3 billion at the end of September, while short positions in contracts of more than one year rose to $28 billion from $20 billion in the same period.

Bond market participants said OMO auctions are likely to lead to a softening of yields on the benchmark 10-year government bond by two basis points to three basis points.

“The OMO auction will ease some pressure while the market is lacking any significant positive cue,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank.

The RBI, however, has maintained that OMO purchases are meant purely as a liquidity management tool and not for influencing yields.