Reserve Bank of India releases PCA framework for urban cooperative banks

The Reserve Bank of India today issued a Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework to take timely steps for the improvement of weak Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs). The PCA framework for UCBs will replace the existing Supervisory Action Framework (SAF) and come into effect from April 1, 2025.

RBI, in a statement, said the norms to invoke the framework for weak UCBs are a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) up to 250 basis points below the required CAR, net Non-performing Assets (NPAs) above 6.0 per cent but below 9.0 per cent, and incurring losses during two consecutive years. The breach of any risk threshold may result in the invocation of PCA, RBI said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The new framework will be applicable to UCBs with deposits above Rs 100 crore.

Urban Co-operative Banks have been categorised into four tiers. Tier 1 consists of UCBs with deposits up to Rs 100 crore, tier 2 – those with deposits above Rs 100 crore and less than Rs 1,000 crore. Tier 3 will consist of UCBs with deposits above Rs 1,000 crore and less than Rs 10,000 crore, and tier 4 would have UCBs with deposits above Rs 10,000 crore.

The revised framework is expected to give more focus on the larger UCBs that require intensive monitoring by optimal utilisation of supervisory resources, RBI said in a statement.

Tier 1 UCBs have been excluded from the PCA framework for the present. However, they shall continue to be subjected to enhanced monitoring under the existing supervisory framework, RBI said.

The regulator said a bank will generally be placed under the PCA framework based on the reported and audited annual financial results and the ongoing supervisory assessment. However, RBI may impose PCA on any bank during the course of a year if circumstances warrant.

RBI said the revised framework seeks to provide flexibility to design entity-specific supervisory action plans based on the assessment of risks on a case-by-case basis.

The hard-coded limit of Rs 25,000 for restrictions on capital expenditure by UCBs under SAF has been dispensed with. The revised framework enables the supervisors to decide the limit depending upon their assessment of each entity.

The exit from PCA and withdrawal of restrictions under PCA will be considered if no breaches in risk thresholds in any parameters are observed as per four successive quarterly financial statements.