Unethical practices by some banks, NBFCs risk eroding public trust: RBI DG

Driven by the desire for short-term success, the management of some banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are resorting to unethical practices, prompting supervisory intervention. Such instances, though limited, risk eroding public trust in the integrity of the banking system, said Swaminathan J, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
“…driven by intense competitive pressures and a desire to project short-term success, the management of certain banks and NBFCs appears to believe that the ends justify the means,” he said, adding that practices such as creative accounting, liberal interpretations of regulations, lenient policy frameworks, and inadequate internal controls are being normalised in some boardrooms—necessitating supervisory intervention.
“Though such instances may be limited, they risk eroding the public’s trust in the integrity of the banking system,” Swaminathan said in an address at the 109th foundation day of Karur Vysya Bank earlier this week. The speech was uploaded on the RBI website today.
“…it is important to pursue growth with systems, people, and processes that are aligned and rooted in ethical practices—from the boardroom to the branch,” the deputy governor stressed.
With the ambitious goal of a developed India by 2047, banks will need to adapt continuously to serve a more aspirational, mobile, and digitally connected population, he said, adding that banks must continuously assess whether their branch network, sectoral mix, and credit exposure are aligned with the emerging realities around them.
While expanding into new markets or product segments is necessary for banks, it also requires them to build capacity in terms of people, processes, and local knowledge, he stressed, highlighting that the most effective banks are those that understand not only their own strengths but also the terrain in which they operate.
Additionally, Swaminathan said that every bank’s board and management has a responsibility to deepen the hard-earned trust of customers through responsive services, reliable systems, and responsible leadership.
The deputy governor stressed that for banks it is not enough to meet regulatory thresholds or improve headline numbers—what matters is how financial resources are deployed: whether they support inclusive lending, long-term investment, or business models that promote trust and transparency.
“Every rupee must carry intent, not just interest,” he said, adding that in an environment of rising competition and evolving customer expectations, the way forward for banks lies in building upon a customer-centric approach that fosters trust, loyalty, and long-term value.
According to Swaminathan, a bank’s reputation, once established, becomes one of its most valuable assets.
He also highlighted that the speed and scale of digital adoption by banks must be matched by equally strong investments in cybersecurity, data governance, and ethical safeguards.
“Recent global and domestic experiences have shown that technology gaps, if not addressed in time, can become points of systemic vulnerability,” Swaminathan said, adding that technology must never outrun the organisation’s capacity to manage it.
“Directors and senior management must lead this conversation, ensuring that risk, compliance, and internal audit functions have the resources and visibility needed to keep pace,” he said.