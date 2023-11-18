Sensex (-0.28%)
65794.73 -187.75
Nifty (-0.17%)
19731.80 -33.40
Nifty Midcap (0.20%)
41811.25 + 84.95
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
6455.65 -3.10
Nifty Bank (-1.31%)
43583.95 -577.60
Heatmap

11 ministries hold deliberations on improving logistics performance index

The development of rail containerisation at ports and freight terminals is expected to increase the rail container loading from 80 million tonnes recorded last year by three times by FY'31

logistics, warehouse, infra

The ministry is also checking the feasibility of railway siding at Land Ports to promote multi-modal connectivity

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2023 | 7:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As many as 11 ministries and departments, including industry, railways and ports, held deliberations on measures taken and action plans needed for improving India's Logistics Performance Index (LPI) ranking, an official statement said on Saturday.
Sumita Dawra, Special Secretary (Logistics) in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said that a targeted action plan is important to improve the logistics efficiency of the country and India's ranking in the World Bank LPI.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
She added that the measures taken by the stakeholder ministries and departments will be showcased to the World Bank LPI team.
These discussions happen every fortnight to assess the measures taken and outcomes achieved in improving performance across six parameters of LPI including customs, infrastructure, ease of arranging shipments quality of logistics services, tracking and tracing and timeliness.
The DPIIT said that in the meeting Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), highlighted that it has implemented a Land Port Management System (LPMS) to digitise operations and facilitate a secure electronic flow of information between all stakeholders at the integrated check posts (ICPs).
The system is reducing the dwell time of cross-border movements (trade and passenger), enhancing the efficiency of customs and border management clearance, and improving the timely delivery of shipments.
LPAI has been able to reduce the dwell time from 57 days to less than 24 hours.
Manoj Gangeya, ED (Planning), Ministry of Railways, stated about various initiatives that the ministry is planning across six parameters of LPI.
The development of rail containerisation at ports and freight terminals is expected to increase the rail container loading from 80 million tonnes recorded last year by three times by FY'31.
The ministry is also checking the feasibility of railway siding at Land Ports to promote multi-modal connectivity.
R Ananth, Director, CBIC highlighted that a Custom Revenue Control Laboratories (CRCL) will be launched in Guwahati by December 23 which will assist in field formations in chemical analysis of samples of various trade commodities.

Also Read

Allcargo Logistics completes acquisition of 30% stake in Gati subsidiary

CEVA Logistics to take controlling stake in Stellar Value Chain Solutions

Coal ministry developing logistics policy, national coal evacuation plan

Tiger Logistics wins order from Bharat Earth Movers; stock leaps 9%

Global prices down after China's weak July data, cuts key interest rate

CAI estimates cotton pressing at 29.41 mn bales for 2023-24 season

Gem, jewellery exports decline 11.49% to Rs 22,873 cr in Oct: GJEPC data

Uttar Pradesh bags first prize for best state in inland fisheries

Govt to meet social media platforms on deepfake issue: IT minister Vaishnaw

27 firms granted approval under new IT hardware PLI scheme: Vaishnaw

The eleven ministries/departments includes Civil Aviation, Shipping and Waterways, Coal, Civil Aviation, Commerce, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and, National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Limited (NICDC).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Logistics industry Logistics Performance Index

First Published: Nov 18 2023 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveChhath Puja 2023 wishesTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVEChhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 LIVEMP Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World CupsICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon