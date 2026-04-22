360 ONE Asset acquires 13% stake in Bengaluru office asset for ₹1,125 cr

Alternative asset manager 360 ONE Asset, through its real assets funds, has acquired a 13 per cent equity stake in Ecoworld, a Grade-A office campus owned by Brookfield India Real Estate Investment Trust (Reit), through participation in a primary issuance of securities worth Rs 1,125 crore by Arliga Ecoworld Business Parks Private Ltd.

The transaction follows Brookfield India Reit’s binding agreement in November 2025 to acquire Ecoworld for about Rs 13,125 crore. In December 2025, the Reit acquired Arliga Ecoworld Business Parks Private Ltd, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that owns the Ecoworld office campus.

360 ONE Asset has also made an additional future commitment of Rs 25 crore.

Following the transaction, Brookfield India Reit will retain an 87 per cent stake in the asset, while 360 ONE Asset will hold the balance.

Ecoworld is a 7.7 million square feet campus-style commercial development located on the Outer Ring Road micro-market in Bengaluru, comprising 15 buildings with a mix of commercial and special economic zone (SEZ) space and tenant amenities, including food courts and fitness facilities. The asset is leased to a diversified base of blue-chip occupiers across sectors.

The transaction provides a private entry into a high-performing, yield-generating asset with a structured exit mechanism, as agreed with Brookfield India Reit, 360 ONE Asset noted.

Deepak Aswani, chief investment officer, real assets, 360 ONE Asset, said: “This transaction aligns with our strategy to invest in best-in-class, high-performing, income-yielding assets that offer superior risk-adjusted returns to our investors. This transaction is a testament to our growing relationship with Brookfield, and we look forward to adding incremental value and growth in the asset.”

Additionally, 360 ONE Asset manages about $10 billion in listed and alternative assets, including over $5 billion in private markets, and invests across commercial real estate, infrastructure, Reits, infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), logistics, and warehousing through its real assets platform.

Earlier, in the first quarter of 2026 (Q1 2026), Bengaluru’s office market recorded transactions of 9.2 million square feet (msf), down 28 per cent year-on-year. Completions in the city stood at 4.4 msf, up 322 per cent year-on-year, according to Knight Frank India.