Home / Industry / News / 70% of realtors expect over 5% growth in housing prices next year: Survey

70% of realtors expect over 5% growth in housing prices next year: Survey

Realtors' body CREDAI and real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix have done a sentiment survey of real estate developers. As many as 647 developers participated in the survey conducted

As per the survey report, 1 per cent of respondents believe prices will rise by more than 25 per cent, while 3 per cent expect the prices to rise between 15 per cent and 25 per cent.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Nearly 70 per cent of real estate developers expect housing prices to rise by more than 5 per cent during the 2026 calendar year on strong demand, according to a survey by CREDAI and CRE Matrix.

Realtors' body CREDAI and real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix have done a sentiment survey of real estate developers. As many as 647 developers participated in the survey conducted in November and December.

According to the findings of the survey, 68 per cent of respondents expect home prices to rise above 5 per cent in the next calendar year.

The survey report was released at a CREDAI conclave held in the national capital on December 19-20.

 

As per the survey report, 1 per cent of respondents believe prices will rise by more than 25 per cent, while 3 per cent expect the prices to rise between 15 per cent and 25 per cent.

As much as 18 per cent of respondents expect housing prices to appreciate between 10 per cent and 15 per cent, while 46 per cent of participants see rates to move up between 5 per cent and 10 per cent.

Only 8 per cent of respondents see negative growth in prices, while 25 per cent feel rates to grow at less than 5 per cent.

Among other findings, the report said that two-third of developers hold a largely positive outlook for the residential segment in 2026 calendar year and believe demand to rise by more than 5 per cent.

Commenting on the findings, Shekhar G Patel, President, CREDAI, said, "The survey clearly indicates that real estate growth in CY'26 will be firmly anchored in end-user demand rather than speculative activity. The sector is witnessing a calibrated approach to new supply, with stronger emphasis on cost efficiency through technology adoption and closer alignment between product offerings and evolving homebuyer preferences."  To sustain and accelerate this momentum, he said, faster approvals and greater regulatory clarity will be critical.

"Streamlined clearances can unlock the next phase of housing supply across markets, support timely project delivery, and enable more balanced and sustainable urban growth," Patel said.

Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO and Co-Founder, CRE Matrix and IndexTap, said, "The insights highlight steady demand expectations, disciplined supply addition, and a sharper focus on long-term value creation."  CREDAI has more than 13,000 real estate developers as members.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Real Estate Housing prices Real estate developers

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

