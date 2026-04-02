86% Indian employees faced workplace disruption in 2025: Report

Employees in India are reporting significantly higher exposure to workplace disruption than the global average while also demonstrating a stronger push toward upskilling and skills validation, according to the latest Human Progress Report by Educational Testing Services (ETS).

Princeton-based ETS, which is known for conducting crucial exams like TOEFL and GRE, conducted the study, which found how the Indian workforce is navigating rapid shifts in technology, job responsibilities and performance expectations, as professionals increasingly link career stability to their ability to continuously build and demonstrate relevant skills.

According to the report, 86 per cent of workers in India experienced major workplace disruption in the past year, significantly higher than the global average of 67 per cent, who reported at least one major change in the past 12 months.

"The findings show that workplace change is becoming a defining feature of the employment landscape in India. Many workers report adapting to new tools, evolving role requirements and rising demand for future-ready capabilities, while also seeking clearer and more trusted ways to benchmark their skills, the report said.

"As job markets become more dynamic and AI adoption accelerates, professionals across sectors are placing greater emphasis on continuous learning and verified credentials to remain competitive," it said.

The findings suggest that while workplace disruption is accelerating, many professionals in India remain relatively confident about their ability to adapt and progress, reflecting a workforce that is both under pressure to evolve and increasingly motivated to invest in future-ready capabilities.

The 2026 ETS Human Progress Report is based on a global survey capturing workforce trends across 18 countries, drawing insights from over 32,000 respondents, the largest dataset since the report's inception.

The study reflects the lived experiences of workers navigating rapid technological and workplace changes, offering an integrated view of skills readiness, credential access, and adaptability in an AI-driven economy.

"In the face of a changing job landscape, workers are quickly adapting, with four in five workers building new skills, even though most can't envision their future job. Adaptability is becoming the new 'must have' skill," said Amit Sevak, the CEO of ETS.

The report also pointed to the growing integration of artificial intelligence into everyday work across India.

"Workers estimate that more than 42 per cent of their current tasks involve directing AI tools, a higher share than the global average, reflecting how rapidly technology is reshaping job roles and performance expectations. Many professionals say this shift is increasing pressure to continuously build new capabilities to remain effective and competitive," the report said.

"Alongside this acceleration in technology adoption, demand for formal ways to validate skills is also rising. Nine in ten respondents believe verified credentials are essential as workplace skill requirements evolve, with many expressing a strong interest in benchmarking their capabilities against industry peers," it added.

The findings suggested that as career paths become less predictable, evidence of skills is increasingly viewed as critical to professional mobility and long-term relevance.

Globally, the 2026 ETS Human Progress Report shows that workers across markets are navigating sustained workplace transformation driven by rapid AI adoption and shifting expectations around future-ready skills.

"As employers, education providers and policymakers respond to these changes, the research highlights the growing need for clearer standards and trusted systems to measure skills, helping individuals translate learning efforts into tangible career opportunities in an increasingly technology-enabled economy," it said.