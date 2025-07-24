Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Acquisitions by mature trusts to lift InvIT AUM to ₹8 trillion: Crisil

Acquisitions by mature trusts to lift InvIT AUM to ₹8 trillion: Crisil

Crisil expects InvIT AUM to surpass Rs 8 trillion by FY27, driven primarily by acquisitions by mature trusts, with a stable credit outlook despite higher leverage levels

mutual funds, investments, InvITs, Reits

Asset addition is a key growth driver for InvITs, considering the finite life of infrastructure assets

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Assets under management (AUM) of infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) are expected to cross Rs 8 trillion by fiscal 2027 (FY27), up from Rs 6.3 trillion in FY25, primarily driven by the acquisition of assets by mature trusts, according to Crisil Ratings.
 
Mature trusts are those that have an operating track record of more than 1.5 years as of March 31, 2025.
 
Although the growth in AUM will be accompanied by an increase in leverage levels, the credit profiles of InvITs are expected to remain stable, supported by the good quality of assets, adequate cash flows, and the structural benefits of cash flow pooling and regulatory guardrails.
   
Asset addition is a key growth driver for InvITs, considering the finite life of infrastructure assets. The AUM addition is expected to be around Rs 1.7-1.8 trillion over FY26 and FY27, marginally lower than the Rs 2 trillion added in FY24 and FY25.
 
The roads sector is likely to account for 80 per cent of the incremental AUM, as in the past two fiscals. While sectors such as renewable energy, transmission, and warehousing will contribute to the incremental AUM, their share could be low due to high upfront leverage of assets that require significant deleveraging under InvITs, sufficient access to capital outside InvIT platforms, and limited availability of operational assets. 

Also Read

monetary policy, rbi, RBI bond forwards 2025, RBI interest rate derivatives, bond forwards in India, SDL bond forwards demand, RBI policy on bond derivatives

Vertis Infrastructure Trust raises ₹900 cr via sustainability-linked bond

Zafar Khan

Multiple road acquisitions, BOT projects in pipeline: Vertis Invitpremium

market debt

18 debt issuances, ₹1 trillion+, the fastest half-year sprint yetpremium

mutual funds, investments, InvITs, Reits

IRB InvIT to acquire 3 road assets worth ₹8,436 cr from IRB InvIT Fund

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi clears reforms to ease business for REITs, InvIT structures, bankers

 
Manish Gupta, deputy chief ratings officer at Crisil Ratings, said, “Mature trusts acquiring assets are expected to form 80-85 per cent of the incremental AUM over two fiscals, compared with approximately 65 per cent in the past two fiscals. Further, acquisitions typically increase leverage because the assets acquired generally have a higher proportion of debt. With most InvITs attaining operational stability now, they are ripe for growth. Hence, overall leverage is expected to inch up to 50 per cent by fiscal 2027.”
 
Even as leverage is likely to increase, credit profiles are expected to remain stable, supported by predictable cash flows, long asset life, and a diverse pool of assets.
 
At present, some trusts are opting for back-ended debt repayments supported by the long life of assets. While this helps InvITs optimise distributions, gradual amortisation of debt remains important over the medium term, considering the finite life of assets, Crisil noted.
 
“While growth and credit outlook remain stable, prudent capital structure management will remain monitorable as InvITs scale up in terms of size, debt levels, and complexity,” the ratings firm added.

More From This Section

industrial hub

Uttar Pradesh govt seeks ₹10 trillion in investment to boost industrypremium

air india plane

DGCA issues 4 show cause notices to Air India over safety, training lapses

Ajay Seth, Finance Secretary

Ajay Seth appointed Irdai chairman for three years, succeeds Panda

real estate construction building

Leasing of retail spaces drops 6% in April-June across 8 cities: C&W

co-living spaces

Here's why Gen Z, millennials are opting for co-living spaces in big cities

Topics : InvIT Crisil ratings Infrastructure investment Trusts assets under management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon