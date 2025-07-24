Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Ajay Seth appointed Irdai chairman for three years, succeeds Panda

Ajay Seth appointed Irdai chairman for three years, succeeds Panda

Ajay Seth, former finance secretary and G20 finance track lead, appointed as Irdai chairman for three years or until the age of 65, whichever is earlier

Ajay Seth, Finance Secretary

Ajay Seth's career spans over three decades and he has significant expertise in public finance, taxation and social sector administration

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former finance secretary and Department of Economic Affairs secretary Ajay Seth was on Thursday appointed as the new chairman of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).
 
The appointment comes after the vacancy was created following Debasish Panda completing his term in March this year.
 
“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Ajay Seth, IAS (KN:1987) (Retd), former finance secretary and secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, to the post of chairperson, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) for a period of three years or till the incumbent attains the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is the earliest,” the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a statement. 
   
A 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service officer from the Karnataka cadre, Seth was the officer-in-charge of the finance track of the Group of 20 (G20) under India’s presidency. He is credited with heading initiatives such as India’s first sovereign green bond issuance and the creation of the Infrastructure Finance Secretariat.

Also Read

banks, insurance

Irdai proposes internal ombudsman to address claims up to ₹50 lakh

Insurance, irdai

Irdai may curb Kiwi Insurance's retail health plans over promoter links

life insurance, insurance

Irdai panel flags risks in merging insurers with non-insurance firms

The insurance sector is at a critical juncture. Despite impressive growth in premium income – from Rs 1 trillion in FY05 to more than Rs 6.7 trillion in FY24 – the sector has yet to fully realise its potential in terms of broader penetration and impr

Irdai sets up panels to probe insurer and intermediary rule violations

PremiumPradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana

As debate over obligatory cession rages, GIC Re could hold the solution

 
Seth holds a Bachelor of Technology degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Ateneo de Manila University.
 
His career spans over three decades and he has significant expertise in public finance, taxation and social sector administration.
 
The bureaucrat gained recognition for his work in transforming Karnataka’s commercial tax administration, for which he received the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration in 2013.

More From This Section

real estate construction building

Leasing of retail spaces drops 6% in April-June across 8 cities: C&W

co-living spaces

Here's why Gen Z, millennials are opting for co-living spaces in big cities

co-living sector, co-living beds

What is co-living and how major players in India are rapidly scaling up

business, corporate

Bright spots emerge in corporate earnings as tariff uncertainty lingers

PremiumIT companies, IT firms

Attrition, hiring at IT companies continue to float on choppy waters

Topics : IRDAI Irdai chairman Finance Secretary

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon