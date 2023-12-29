Air travel favourable option during new year, no festival surge in fare

If you are in Mumbai and considering a trip to Goa for New Year celebrations, air travel might be a favourable option. On Friday afternoon, Ixigo’s website listed the cheapest air ticket at just Rs 2,664.

It’s not just the Mumbai-Goa route; many popular routes across the country are more affordable this year for New Year air travel. Spot airfares on major domestic routes such as Mumbai-Udaipur, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Delhi-Goa, and Bengaluru-Goa have either decreased or witnessed a minor increase for the period from December 29 to January 1 this year, compared to the corresponding period last year.

This adjustment in airfares can be attributed to airlines' efforts to rectify the missteps observed prior to Diwali, according to aviation industry officials. In the lead-up to the festival a month or two earlier, airlines maintained elevated fares to safeguard higher yields, that is, the average revenue earned per passenger per kilometre. Unfortunately, this strategy resulted in lower load factors on multiple routes as the date approached, compelling airlines to subsequently reduce spot fares around Diwali in a bid to maximize occupancy and fill their aircraft.

According to airline officials, the load factors on their flights have remained consistently at or above 90 per cent in the last few weeks. This consistency is credited to minimal fluctuations in airfares, instilling confidence in passengers to purchase flight tickets for New Year travel.

Meanwhile, the recent fall in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices has also contributed to the drop in fares. On October 1, the price of ATF in Delhi was approximately Rs 1,18,000 per kilolitre, which decreased to around Rs 1,06,000 per kilolitre by December 1. ATF constitutes about 40 per cent of an airline's overall expenses in India.

The Delhi-Mumbai route, India’s busiest, sees over 730 flights operated weekly. As per information from the travel portal Ixigo, the average airfare on this route during the December 29-January 1 period has experienced a year-on-year decrease of 0.16 per cent for tickets booked 1-3 days prior to departure.

The Mumbai-Hyderabad route, also among India’s busiest, has seen a year-on-year reduction in average airfare of 31.76 per cent, amounting to Rs 3,457 for tickets booked 1-3 days in advance of departure, according to Ixigo.

The average airfare for the Delhi-Goa route during the period from December 29 to January 1 this year was Rs 9,216, representing a slight increase of 1.66 per cent compared to the average fare for the same period last year, as per Ixigo data.

While the central government does not regulate airfares in India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has a tariff monitoring unit (TMU) that monitors fares on 60 routes in four categories: tickets purchased 31 days before departure, 14 days, seven days, and immediate fares.

Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had on December 15 informed reporters, “If we observe any major spike in fares, the TMU informs the airline and it self-regulates and brings the fare under control. Currently, the fares are under control, keeping in mind the seasonal fluctuation.”