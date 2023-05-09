Akasa Air's occupancy soars at fastest pace among peers in April

Ajay Singh-promoted SpiceJet, which has been facing cash crunch, retained its top position in April but its load factor decreased slightly from 92.83 per cent in March to 91.57 per cent in April.

Akasa Air’s plane occupancy, or load factor, improved the most among all major carriers in April compared to the last month. Load factor signifies the percentage of seats that the airline has been able to fill in its planes. The Vinay Dube-led carrier, which started commercial flights in August last year, saw its load factor jump by more than 11 per cent in April, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s data that has been reviewed by Business Standard.