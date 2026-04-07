Tuesday, April 07, 2026 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Aluminium extrusion industry cuts production amid West Asia crisis

Aluminium extrusion industry cuts production amid West Asia crisis

The ongoing West Asia crisis has severely disrupted supply chains and energy sources for the aluminium extrusion industry, with 50% of raw materials sourced from the region now facing unloading halts

aluminium

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2026 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The country's aluminium extrusion sector has significantly curtailed production capacities due to the escalating crisis in West Asia, according to Aluminium Extrusion Manufacturers Association of India (ALEMAI).

The disruption in global supply chains, triggered by heightened geopolitical tensions in the region, has forced companies to scale back operations from an average annual output of 1.2-1.3 million tonnes, or about 1 lakh tonnes per month, to just 50,000-60,000 tonnes currently.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event here, ALEMAI Secretary Ankur Aggarwal said, "The capacity has been scaled down. We have been producing 1.2-1.3 million tonnes on an average yearly. We were producing one lakh tonnes every month and it scaled down to 50,000-60,000 tonnes."  Highlighting the industry's concerns, ALEMAI President Jitendra Chopra said, "India's midstream and downstream aluminium sectors are undergoing a severe contraction, with production declining by 40 per cent to 50 per cent. Despite a strong installed capacity of 4.2 million tonnes, utilisation remains significantly below potential."  The sector is currently operating under stress," he said.

 

The ongoing West Asia crisis has severely disrupted supply chains and energy sources for the aluminium extrusion industry, with 50 per cent of raw materials sourced from the region now facing unloading halts.

The conflict has led to a complete standstill in container unloading at West Asian ports, choking raw material inflows and spiking conversion costs by 25 per cent due to the resultant energy crisis.

Also Read

Lina Khatib

Maximalist goals

The Port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates, near the Strait of Hormuz, in 2023 (Photo: Reuters)

The West Asia crisis hits home

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport

Over 10,000 flights to West Asia cancelled since war began: MoCA joint secy

Masoud Pezeshkian

'14 million ready to sacrifice lives': Iran Prez as Trump's deadline nears

Bab el-Mandeb Strait

Iran warns Bab al-Mandeb could shut: What it means for global trade routes

Around 30-35 per cent of aluminium extrusion plants shut down amid LPG supply disruptions, but supplies have partially resumed over the last 5-6 days at 40-50 per cent levels, enabling them to operate at 35-40 per cent capacity due to lingering LPG and PNG shortages.

"There are 100-125 aluminium extrusion plants, which are working at 30-35 per cent capacity only because the raw material supply chain is affected and LPG is not available in full abundance," Aggarwal said.

Speaking during the event, Union Minister of State for Ministry of Commerce & Industry Jitin Prasada said the West Asia crisis is impacting the world economy and India is also being impacted.

He further said inter-ministerial meetings are being held every day to examine the impact on the sector due to the ongoing West Asia crisis, and added that best possible attempts are being made by all ministries to resolve pending issues on ground-level and minimise the impact of disruptions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PORTS, CARGO, SHIPPING, TRADE

India plans sovereign guarantees to back Gulf shipping insurance: Report

Rural Inflation

Top 10% rural households control 44% of land in India, says report

real estate

Residential realty sales dip 4% in Q1, office leasing hits quarterly high

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Photo: Company website)

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA approval for generic dapagliflozin tablets

Housing

Housing sales dip 4% annually in Jan-Mar in 8 cities amid Iran war: Report

Topics : West Asia Aluminium industry Iran

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 5:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayTCS Q4 Results PreviewGold vs Silver Investment StrategyDividend Stocks TodayOnePlus Nord 6 India LaunchIPL 2026 RR vs MI Playing 11Dhurandhar Box Office CollectionPersonal Finance