Sunday, April 06, 2025 | 10:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Aman Gupta backs Piyush Goyal's push for deep-tech focus in startups

Aman Gupta backs Piyush Goyal's push for deep-tech focus in startups

Startup founders including Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, and Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma have countered Goyal's comments

boAt's co-founder Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta, however, said pitching the country against China is a smart strategy. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

boAt co-founder Aman Gupta has come out in support of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal's recent remarks urging Indian startups to focus more on deep-tech innovation.

Gupta's comments come amid an ongoing debate within the startup ecosystem where several founders have countered Goyal's critique of consumer-focused ventures like food delivery and luxury goods startups.

Gupta took to social media platform X to echo Goyal's call for startups to move beyond consumer-centric models like food delivery and fantasy sports apps and instead prioritise technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and quantum computing.

"It's not every day that the government asks founders to dream bigger. But at Startup Mahakumbh, that's exactly what happened. I was there. I heard the full speech. Hon. Minister @PiyushGoyal Ji isn't against founders. He believes in us. His point was simple: India has come far, but to lead the worldwe need to aim higher.

 

"It reminded me of something I say often on Shark Tank India, If you want to build a world-class product, you must know your competition. That applies to India too," Gupta wrote.

Also Read

BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal and Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha

'Misplaced, illogical': BJP MP slams Zepto CEO's defence of Indian startups

Rikant Pittie, EaseMyTrip Co-founder, CEO, EaseMyTrip

EaseMyTrip's Rikant Pittie enters startup debate, pens Linkedin post

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

After innovation debate, Goyal announces helpline for startup grievances

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Indian startups respond to Piyush Goyal's ecosystem comment

Premiumstartup, startup funding, funding

Startup Mahakumbh: What funding numbers say about Indian startups

The minister, during the inaugural of Startup Mahakumbh on Thursday, asked the Indian startup community to shift their focus from grocery delivery and ice cream making to high-tech sectors like semiconductors, machine learning, robotics, and artificial intelligence.

He had questioned Indian food delivery startups for turning unemployed youth into cheap labour.

"Are we going to be happy being delivery boys and girls... Is that the destiny of India...this is not a startup, this is entrepreneurship... What the other side is doing -- robotics, machine learning, 3D manufacturing and next generation factories," Goyal said, showing a slide titled "India vs China. The Startup Reality Check".

The minister had pointed out that only 1,000 of India's 1.57 lakh recognized startups operate in deep-tech spacesa situation he described as "disturbing" given India's aspirations to become a developed nation by 2047.

Startup founders including Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu, and Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma have countered Goyal's comments.

Gupta, however, said pitching the country against China is a smart strategy.

"Benchmarking against China, the US, or anyone else -- isn't weakness. It's a smart strategy. We're already the 3rd largest startup ecosystem in the world and the fastest-growing major economy. But if we want to be No.1, we need to also go deep into AI, deep tech, climate, mobility, and infra. We need LLMs and innovation stacks that compete on global standards.

"And to make that happen, we also need Scientific risk, More patient capital, Founderpolicymaker collaboration and a long-term national vision," Gupta wrote.

More From This Section

PremiumMEDICAL DEVICE, HEALTHCARE, medical device

India's medtech industry goes local to develop high-end equipment

NSE

MMRDA allocates plot to NSE in Mumbai's BKC for lease premium of Rs 757 cr

steel, metal

Indian metal firms eye domestic growth, remain resilient to US tariffs

Premiumtrade, tariff

Govt should negotiate with US on trade deal, finds Indian CEO survey

PremiumMarriott International, hotels

India's industrial towns turn growth drivers for marquee hotel brands

Topics : Piyush Goyal startups in India technology industry Boat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 06 2025 | 9:58 PM IST

Explore News

SRH vs GT LIVE ScoreSRH vs GT playing 11SRH vs GT Pitch ReportLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Price TodayPSEB Class 8th ResultTrump Reciprocal Tariffs Impact on IndiaLSG vs MI Key Player BattlesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon