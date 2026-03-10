Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 06:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Amid LPG shortage, NRAI asks restaurants to curtail menus, save fuel

Amid LPG shortage, NRAI asks restaurants to curtail menus, save fuel

Restaurant body NRAI advises members to rationalise menus, conserve LPG, and explore electric cooking alternatives after commercial cylinder supply was disrupted in parts of the country

Central Consumer Protection Authority, Consumer protection act, restaurants, Delhi High Court, Service charge, levy

Representative Picture

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) on Tuesday issued an advisory to member restaurants to rationalise menus and evaluate alternative cooking measures.
 
This comes amid a continuing LPG crisis and the suspension of commercial cylinder supply in several parts of the country.
 
"In order to safeguard business continuity, employment, and the stability of our sector, NRAI urges all members to immediately adopt the following fuel conservation and operational continuity measures," the advisory stated.
 
To immediately conserve LPG, the body has asked restaurants to rationalise menus by temporarily prioritising dishes that require lower gas usage or shorter cooking cycles.
   
It has also asked them to suspend or reduce items that require long simmering, deep frying, slow cooking, or multiple burners, disable pilot flames on gas ranges and equipment when not in use, and reduce gas usage during non-peak hours by consolidating prep and cooking schedules.

Also Read

LPG cylinder, LPG

Why shifting LPG imports beyond Gulf may not quickly ease India supply

Food delivery

Food delivery ecosystem likely to feel heat as LPG supply dries up

Nearly 13 years after Gail, a state-run gas distributor, had agreed to source liquefied natural gas (LNG) from two American projects at Henry Hub-linked prices, India is taking the same path under short-term contracts and based on the same formula.

What is Essential Commodities Act invoked by govt amid LPG shortage?

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders

LPG shortage: Hotels in Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai hotels flag disruption

Nearly 13 years after Gail, a state-run gas distributor, had agreed to source liquefied natural gas (LNG) from two American projects at Henry Hub-linked prices, India is taking the same path under short-term contracts and based on the same formula.

India to boost coal use for summer as West Asia crisis hits LNG supplies

 
The NRAI has also asked members to evaluate temporary alternatives like induction cooking equipment, electric griddles and electric fryers, combi ovens and convection ovens, electric rice cookers and steamers, infrared or electric salamanders.
 
"Even partial migration of certain cooking processes to electricity can significantly reduce LPG dependency," the advisory stated. 
The body, which represents over 500,000 restaurants across the country, also wrote to the Central Government on Monday evening, or their continued support through sustained supply of commercial LPG cylinders.
   

More From This Section

tea garden, Darjeeling tea

Hike in Assam tea garden workers' daily wage by Rs 30 from Apr 1

Delivery man transports LPG cylinders on a cart

State-run OMCs to boost LPG production to meet demand amid crunch

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Looking to help exporters on insurance front amid West Asia crisis: Goyal

Abbott, Abbott logo

Abbott launches drug-eluting stent in India for complex heart blockages

pipes, natural gas

Govt invokes Essential Commodities Act, prioritises natural gas allocation

Topics : lpg crisis LPG imports restaurants Delhi Restaurants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveStocks to Buy TodayStocks to Watch TodayUno Minda Target PriceGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026LPG Shortage NewsDelhi New L-GSugar Stocks RallyPersonal Finance